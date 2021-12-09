5 Ways To Wear "Very Peri," Pantone's 2022 Color of the Year

Pantone has announced "Very Peri" as 2022's Color of the Year. A periwinkle, purple tone, the shade is described to be the "happiest and warmest of all the blue hues." As we prepare to ring in the new year, we've put together five ways to wear the new trending color.

For those who usually opt for monotone palettes, an easy way to introduce "Very Peri" to your wardrobe is to style with black or white items. For a fun, casual look, you can also pair the color with pastel yellow. Elsewhere, we're playing around with different textures and finishes including sparkly sequins and faux fur.

Continue scrolling for five stylish outfit ideas featuring Pantone's Color of the Year for 2022.

Instagram Cool

Very Peri Purple Pantone 2022 Color Outfit Ideas YUNSE Amina Muaddi

If you're someone who doesn't experiment much with color, simply pair your purple item with black. Here, we're styling Gimaguas' Mariona Top with Proenza Schouler's straight-legged leather pants. Add an extra pop of color with Amina Muaddi's lilac slippers, and finish off the look with YUNSÉ's crossbody bag, a pair of golden earrings and chic sunglasses.

Cozy Season

Very Peri Purple Pantone 2022 Color Outfit Ideas Heaven Marc Jacobs OperaSPORT TheOpen Product Balaclava UGG Tasman SLippers

Some parts of the world may be opening up, but we're still staying comfy in our sweats. For a cozy yet stylish look, pair your everyday sweats with a purple Heaven by Marc Jacobs cardigan and UGG's Tasman slippers. Keep your everyday essentials in OpéraSPORT's padded shoulder bag and stay warm in TheOpen Product's balaclava, the trendiest item of the season.

Casual Chic

Very Peri Purple Pantone 2022 Color Outfit Ideas Nike Dunk High Stussy Cardigan Jean Paul Gaultier JEANS

Introduce yellow to your outfit for a fun, casual touch. We're wearing MSGM's tie-dye denim trousers with a lemon yellow knit top while Stussy's cream-colored cardigan balances out the overall look. A gray beanie and a pair of white Nike Dunks complete this ensemble.

New Year's Eve

Very Peri Purple Pantone 2022 Color Outfit Ideas Prada Headband Heaven Marc Jacobs Off-White Bag

Ring in the new year with, of course, the color of 2022. For this look, we're getting festive with a sparkly Prada headband and metallic Mary Jane shoes. A black camisole top by Cecilie Bahnsen and flared leggings by Rick Owens add a chic touch, while Off-White™'s silver Jitney bag adds contrast.

Story continues

Very, Very Peri

Very Peri Purple Pantone 2022 Color Outfit Ideas STAND Studio Balenciaga Praying

Go all out and find all of the periwinkle items in your closet. We're styling AVAVAV's graphic top and bottom set with Balenciaga's lilac Track 2.0 sneaker and Praying's Statues bag. To keep warm, add a faux fur coat covered in purple.