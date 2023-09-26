5 cool ways to wear the mesh top trend you've been seeing everywhere

Mesh tops burst onto the scene sometime last year, and they've only continued to take the fashion world by storm ever since. They've won our hearts, too: they *nail* the "second-skin" trend in the easiest way, and that's something we can always get behind.

With the likes of Beyoncé, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid all getting on board with the mesh top hype in recent months, there’s no better time than now to incorporate it into your wardrobe once and for all. Trust me, you'll never look back.

Whether you decide to dress it up or down, or even just dip your toe in by layering 'em up, second-skin tops will be your best friend this season and for a long time thereafter. So, Cosmo's Curve Editor is sharing all the tea on how best to style them, curvy edition. You're welcome.

1. With jeans

The "nice top and jeans" outfit recipe is a classic for a reason, but mesh tops just make it that little bit better. For an effortlessly cool look, I styled the Amaris Mesh Cardigan from Kai Collective with jeans from River Island. The top’s detail provides all the drama needed while the orange and lime accessories tie the look together. It’s sublime! But if this look feels too dressed up for you, tone it down by swapping out the heels for fashion trainers. Either way, you’ve got a winning look.

Curve tip: To accentuate your shape, try pairing your second-skin thin top with a pair of mom jeans or wide-leg pants that sit on your waist. The matching of a form-fitted top half with a looser fit on the bottom will draw more attention to your waist, which will show off your silhouette.

2. Under a dress

My favourite part of trans-seasonal dressing is playing with layers. Right now, I’m taking inspiration from one of my favourite gals, Flex Mami , by layering my top underneath a black slip dress for a slightly elevated LBD look. While Flex plays with two clashing prints that look exceptional on her, I like the subtlety of the classic black dress with the contrast of the print.

3. With a flippy skirt

Sometimes all it takes is the pop of a block-coloured skirt, and voilà! The perfect vacation look. Whether you decide to opt for a wrap skirt, like mine, or a slinky satin slip, you’ll look sensational. Personally, I like the styling of a wrap skirt to create shape but also to add a little extra something. The gathering and show of a little leg turns up the heat, creating an outfit that deserves to be seen on the beach – and beyond.

4. Under a blazer

This outfit might be a little loud, but in the words of Gemma Collins, “I’m just trying to be me, babe.” Whether you’re dressing for a chilly end-of-summer evening or need to feel a little more wrapped up for autumn, layering your mesh top with a blazer is a foolproof way of wearing the trend during the changing seasons. And to perfectly demonstrate that, I’ve paired the Gaia top from Kai Collective with a cropped pink blazer for an exquisite and bold model off-duty look.

5. Over a statement bra

Last but certainly not least, show off your favourite bra. For so long, fuller bust women have been made to feel like they should cover up their bust and be more modest. We’ve had issues finding lingerie that made us feel sexy and confident. But with more and more brands making the kind of bras that are worthy of being seen, why not show them off?!

So, if this has inspired you to incorporate the second-skin trend into your wardrobe, here's my edit of the best mesh tops to shop now:

