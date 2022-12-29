5 ways to give your wardrobe a New Year refresh – without spending a fortune

Katie Wright
·4 min read
Switch up your suiting for a New Year revamp (M&amp;Co/PA)
Switch up your suiting for a New Year revamp (M&Co/PA)

January is all about new beginnings – getting rid of unwanted junk and becoming the best version of ourselves.

But with many of us feeling the pinch in the wake of the festive season, it’s not necessarily an ideal time for a huge overhaul if you’re feeling stuck in a style rut.

Instead of going on a mindless spree, why not follow the sustainable fashion adage ‘shop your wardrobe’, finding new ways to wear old favourites and adding a few key purchases to pull your look together?

We asked fashion experts for their top tips on how to revamp your style on a budget…

1. Try dopamine dressing

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kat Farmer (@doesmybumlook40)

“To beat away the January blues, I encourage my clients to wear bold, happy colours,” says Sergio Romero Diaz, senior private shopper at Harvey Nichols Knightsbridge (harveynichols.com).

If you default to black, grey and more black in winter, dig out that bright jumper, blazer or maxi dress you bought on a whim but never wear and discover the mood-boosting power of fashion.

Romero Diaz continues: “Hot pink is having a huge moment right now, as well as lavender and Kelly green. Try combining different shades of the same colour in your outfits to elongate your silhouette and look super chic.”

V by Very Trench Coat, £45, and Yellow Dress, £35 (available in February)

New Look Bright Pink Satin High Waist Wide Leg Trousers, £14.99 (were £29.99)

2. Repurpose your partywear

Just because Christmas is over, it doesn’t mean you have to say goodbye to your party pieces for good.

“When January comes, it can leave our wardrobes feeling a little flat,” says Caroline Jackson, design director at Monsoon (monsoon.co.uk). “Instead of packing away your satin trousers or skirts, pair them with big chunky knits and trainers.”

Teaming different textures can create interesting contrasts and new outfit options.

“I feel most of my clients focus on colour combinations and they forget about matching and combining fabrics,” says Romero Diaz. “Silk next to denim, cashmere with leather… Use opposing fabrics to bring movement and interest to your looks.”

Hope Fashion The Cocoon Roll Neck Jumper Teal, £81 (was £135), and The Peacock Bias Cut Skirt – Peacock Multi, £110 (boots, stylist’s own)

Monsoon Cable Split Neck Bobble Jumper with Recycled Polyester Ivory, £39 (was £70), and Amy Satin Skirt in Recycled Polyester Blue, £49

3. Switch up your suit

“Tailoring has drastically changed over the last few years and the way we wear a suit now has countless styling options,” says Erdin Boratac, visual merchandiser at Moss Bros (moss.co.uk), who suggests styling a formal two-piece for casual occasions.

“Invest in a quality suit and you will really get your money’s worth and wear out of it. Wear your favourite suit with a roll-neck, crew neck jumper, T-shirt, open collar shirt, 1/4 zip neck, or layered with a V-neck knit.”

In terms of menswear, Boratac says a key buy for the New Year is the workwear jogger: “These hit the sweet spot between a jogger and a formal trouser. The cut of them is slightly cropped, but with smart looking high-quality materials you can wear these as a base with endless looks.”

Moss Bros Navy Wool Jacket, £199; Grey Chunky Cable Roll Neck Jumper, £89.95, and Slim Fit Stone Puppytooth Trousers, £80

M&Co Green Smart Blazer Co-Ord, £22 (was £44); White Tipped Stripe Jumper, £23.80 (was £34), and Green Smart Tapered Trousers Co-Ord, £14.75 (were £29.50; shoes, stylist’s own)

4. Experiment with shapes

If you tend to gravitate towards slim fit trousers or longline blazers, try switching it up and going to the other extreme – you might find a new favourite.

“I love when my clients play with different fits and silhouettes,” says Romero Diaz. “Winter is a great time to play with combinations of loose, fitted, tailored etc, because you can really layer outfits to create new silhouettes.”

Aniston Long Sleeve Sweatshirt, £35, and Aniston Casual Checked Pleated Skirt, £45, Freemans (boots, stylist’s own)

5. Elevate your accessories

The fastest way to update your look is with on-trend winter warmers.

“The beanie hat added to the suit for unexpected softness to the look or a pop of colour to your basic casual look,” says Boratac.

“A bucket hat is fast becoming a must-have throughout the season, and with lots of colour and material options to choose from this can add a different dimension to almost any look.”

Matalan Coral Ribbed Beanie Hat, £4.50

Accessorize Quilted Bucket Hat Black, £9.80 (was £14)

Latest Stories

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Falcons' collapse not surprising but still painful for Smith

    ATLANTA (AP) — From 4-4 to 5-10, the Atlanta Falcons have collapsed in the second half of a season that was seen as a rebuilding year from the start. Even so, that doesn’t take away the sting of losing for coach Arthur Smith, who is 12-20 in nearly two years on the job. “Ultimately, it’s about winning, but you can look at a lot of progress being made,” Smith said after Saturday’s 17-9 loss at Baltimore. “Our guys are a resilient group. We need to win. I’m thankful we have another opportunity nex

  • 2022 was a defining year for athlete activism in Canadian sport

    TORONTO — If 2022 was a defining year for Canadian athlete activism, the snowball started rolling back in January. Dave Bedford, a high-profile Canadian sport executive for four decades, retired as Athletics Canada's CEO after the exposure of a series of sexually graphic tweets that stretched back months. A national team athlete, who requested anonymity for fear of repercussions, spoke out about the "gross" tweets. An emergency meeting was held. Bedford agreed to retire two days later. In a grou

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug out for 6 weeks

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Krug, 31, has five goals and 12 assists in 31 games this season, his third with St. Louis. He will be a long-term IR exception to the salary cap. The Blues recalled 22-year-old defenseman Tyler Tucker from the team’s AHL affiliate in Springfield, where he has one goal and 12 assists this season. He has played in four games with the Blues thi

  • Canada's breakout sports stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the future

    As 2023 approaches, a look back at some of the success stories in Canadian sports warrants recognition for the exciting new stars of the future. The Canadian Press dives into Canada’s breakout stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the years to come. SUMMER MCINTOSH, SWIMMING The Toronto native wasn’t an unknown entering 2022, but McIntosh brightened her star on just about every stage she could. After an Olympic showing that saw her finish fourth in two events last year, the 16-year-old picked

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild-card berth. Green Bay still needs additional help to overtake Washington (7-7-1), but finished December with three consecutive wins. "I don’t think we’ve struggle

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Chiefs dump Seahawks 24-10, stay tied for AFC's best record

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, Kansas City shut down Geno Smith and Seattle's slumping offense and the Chiefs rolled to a 24-10 victory over the Seahawks on Saturday. Travis Kelce had six catches for 113 yards, and Kadarius Toney and Jerick McKinnon had touchdown catches as the AFC West champion Chiefs (12-3) remained tied with Buffalo for the conference's best record with two games to go. The Chiefs stopped the Seahawks (7-8) twice on fou

  • Embiid, Harden help 76ers blow by Knicks to win 8th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 35 points, James Harden had 29 points and 13 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers blew by the New York Knicks in the final quarter, extending their winning streak to eight games with a 119-112 victory Sunday. Georges Niang hit four 3-pointers in Philadelphia's fourth-quarter surge and finished with 16 points, while De’Anthony Melton added 15 as the 76ers got off to a good start on a four-game road trip after sweeping a seven-game homestand. The Sixers never led t

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect

  • Bengals win seventh straight but still seek consistency

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.” Burrow couldn't seem to miss in the opening half against the New England Patriots, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in running up a 22-0 halftime lead. Just as the Bengals radio broadcasters wondered ou