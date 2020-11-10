5 ways soccer star Megan Rapinoe's memoir 'One Life' will inspire readers

Megan Rapinoe is getting personal about her "One Life."

In her memoir, out Tuesday, the Olympic gold medalist and two-time Women’s World Cup champion opens up about her life and soccer career, starting from her younger years growing up in Redding, California, to her sports stardom, which led her to travel around the world.

The book has a perfect balance for soccer fans and Rapinoe-admirers alike. Not only does she give her own play-by-plays of notable games and explain the challenges she and her team faced in their fight for equality in women's sports, she also didn't shy away from stories about her coming-out journey, her relationships, her inspiring activism and more.

Here are some of the ways the book will inspire readers:

To take up space

Rapinoe's "signature pose" from the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup is synonymous with the feeling we got when finishing this book: heart full, arms wide and ready to take up space in this world.

Rapinoe, through her confidence in everything from last-minute purple hair to fighting for equal pay (which included appealing a judge's rejection of Rapinoe's team’s pay equity claims in May), acts as an example for other women to be unapologetically themselves.

She explained in the book that her attention-grabbing "I deserve this" remark while celebrating her 2019 World Cup win against the Netherlands was her "speaking for women who are told to be selfless, invisible, meek; to accept less money, less respect ... who are told to be grateful, uncomplaining. Who are discouraged from owning their victories or even seeking them out in the first place."

She continued: "You can share, and help, and be part of your community and also stand tall and enjoy your success. No caveat, no apology. Arms out wide, claim your space."

To put in the work

One theme that carried through the book was her focus on activism, both in women's equality, but also on LGBTQ rights and racial issues.

Readers learn about Rapinoe's early work in taking a stand against racism throughout her career, including her headline-making decision to kneel during the national anthem of a September 2016 game in solidarity with NFL star Colin Kaepernick's peaceful protests against racial injustices, which began with him sitting during the anthem the month prior. She also highlighted that it was members of the WNBA who launched sports-based racial injustice protests even earlier by wearing T-shirts emblazoned with “BLACK LIVES MATTER."

"I credit Colin Kaepernick with so much, but the fact is that the first athletes to protest were the women of the WNBA and they have never been given their dues," she writes.

While providing some history about racism in America, she spoke about ways she educated herself on the topic, including reading "every piece on racial injustice that came out in the press" as well as works by Ta-Nehisi Coates, including "We Were Eight Years in Power," an essay collection that confronts the legacy of President Barack Obama, the election of Donald Trump and what each says about the intractability of race in our country.

She also explained you don't have to have her level of fame to take part in doing the work to fight for change: "I don’t think you need a big platform to do this. It can be as simple as pushing back against a bigoted remark when you don’t belong to the group being targeted."

To recognize our privilege

