5 Ways To Play With Your Kid That Are So Fun, They Won't Realize They're Learning

Back in pre-pandemic times, when kids freely went into their classrooms and parents were invited to come and watch them in action at certain points (show-and-tell days, concerts, volunteer-to-oversee-snack-time), I was forever struck by seeing how much of my son’s time at school was spent just ... playing.

Whether with blocks, horsing around on the playground, or overseeing a game of “house” during choice time, a lot of what he seemed to do at school was romp around and create games with his friends.

And there is such value in that play, which is why schools bake it into their daily routines. Not just for little kids, either. As the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) puts it, children of all ages need play to “optimize their development,” “enhance their brain structure” and — perhaps most salient of all these days — help them manage “toxic stress.”

“Play is critical for learning...literally everything,” LaNesha Tabb, a kindergarten teacher and Juicy Juice expert, told HuffPost. ”Young students are learning everything from colors and shapes to the art of negotiation when they play. Not only that, but when young children play, they are given the opportunity to learn important self-regulation strategies. They get to practice losing, winning and taking turns.”

“If playtime is undervalued or cut,” Tabb added, “children are missing out on so many organic learning experiences.”

With all of that in mind — and given that parents are embarking on an unprecedented new school year where so many of us are acting as part-principal, part-classmate — HuffPost Parents spoke to a collection of experts and our community of readers who shared some of their go-to play-time activities. Basically, types of play that are so fun, kids will totally miss out on the powerful learning lesson they’re getting at the same time.

Build something together.

Plenty of research shows how bricks, blocks, and other building toys can really benefit...

