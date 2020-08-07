5 ways Elvis Presley can help you get through the pandemic

Feeling all shook up since the pandemic hit? We all are. The world also felt all shook up 43 years ago when Elvis Presley died at age 42. As the Aug. 16 anniversary of his death approaches, Elvis' spirit endures even amid the current health crisis.

Here are five ways to connect with the King that could bring much-needed love, grace and gratitude to your stay-at-home summer.

1. Burning love Elvis

Remember when you got overruled on having an Elvis wedding? Maybe it's time to put that right. The Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas is open for on-site weddings with Elvis officiating. For those stuck at home, Elvis will conduct virtual vow renewals and commitment ceremonies (not legal weddings) anywhere you like.

"Elvis continues to resonate with people from all over the world, and we are excited that we can offer this fun and lively virtual Elvis-themed ceremony as an escape from the worldwide crisis," chapel co-owner Dee Dee Duffy said in a statement.

As many as 100 friends and family members on Zoom can watch while Elvis sings "Can't Help Falling in Love," "Love Me Tender" and "Viva Las Vegas." There, feel better now? The package costs $279.



2. Masked Elvis

What would the King of Rock do? The answer might be at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, where visitors are required to wear face coverings at all times. Its full-size statue of Elvis has been fitted with a face mask.

"Elvis has been helping with the reminder, and guests love taking photos with the masked Elvis," spokeswoman Michelle Massaro said in an email. "We even switch his mask out to a themed Raiders mask and Vegas Golden Knight mask [from] time to time."

