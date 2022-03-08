5 vegan soul food recipes

A vegan diet is so much more than salad and tofu. Many vegans enjoy soul food dishes just as much as their meat-eating counterparts, so it’s no surprise that TikTok chefs are putting a vegan spin on classic soul food recipes. From vegan barbecue mac ‘n’ cheese to vegan peach cobbler, here are five vegan soul food recipes that are beyond delicious!

“Loaded” is the operative word when it comes to this salad. Begin by combining freshly cooked black-eyed peas with balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Next, add diced orange, red and yellow bell peppers followed by lightly steamed diced carrots. Then add raw marinated collard greens, chopped red and green onions, and a final drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette. Season with ground black pepper and salt before serving.

Chlöe Bailey on why self-love should be sexy:

You’ve never seen macaroni and cheese like this before! For this vegan mac ‘n’ cheese, start by sautéeing shredded onions and bell peppers in a pot. Next, add jackfruit, seasoning and barbecue sauce. Pour the mix on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and pat it flat before roasting it in the oven. Once cooked, top the vegan pulled pork over mac ‘n’ cheese made with vegan cheddar cheese.

No soul food spread would feel complete without catfish and grits. This vegan rendition is made using seasoned banana blossoms formed into patties and dipped in a batter made from flour, almond milk, garlic salt, cayenne pepper, all-purpose seasoning, hot sauce and crushed seaweed. Then coat them in seafood-flavored breading before pan-frying. Finally, plate the vegan catfish over a bowl of grits.

Biscuits are a soft and flaky treat that’s hard to resist, and this vegan sweet potato version is no exception. Begin by mixing flour, baking powder, vegan butter, plant-based milk and mashed sweet potatoes in a bowl to form a dough. Next, knead the dough before rolling it into little balls and placing them on a baking sheet. Bake in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 minutes or until golden brown.

Story continues

This cobbler recipe is just peachy! First, grease a skillet with vegan butter. Next, add frozen peaches combined with cornstarch, brown sugar and cinnamon. Cover the peaches with a mix of melted vegan butter, cane sugar, flour, vanilla, baking powder and almond milk. Finally, bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes before serving.

How Evan Mock manifested his rapid ascent to stardom:

In The Know is now available on Apple News — follow us here!

If you liked this article, check out these three-ingredient keto recipes from TikTok!

The post 5 vegan soul food recipes appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

We tried cooking fried grasshoppers at home

Adorable bite-size dessert recipes on TikTok

Get the cryptocurrency lowdown on this episode of Getting Rich

Try our take on the viral salmon bowl recipe