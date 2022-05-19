5 uniquely Sacramento events this weekend: Stories at a cemetery, beauty of bacon, AAPI films

Whatever you feel like doing this weekend in scorching Sacramento, the city’s seemingly got it.

A market featuring Sacramento’s art scene? Check. A film festival celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander movies? Check. A walking tour and storytime at a cemetery? Check.

Here’s a rundown of the most uniquely Sacramento events you’ll find this weekend — May 20 to May 22:

Enter the eerie town of ‘Silent Hill’

Take your mind off of this weekend’s heat and plunge into the grim ghost town of “Silent Hill” at the Crest Theatre.

The movie, from 2003, follows a mother as she loses her dying adopted daughter in the dark, eerie town of Silent Hill.

You must be 18 or older to watch. Tickets start at $10 on Eventbrite.

When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday

Where: 1013 K St., Sacramento

Celebrate AAPI Month at a film festival

Not everyone can stomach a psychological horror movie — and that’s understandable.

Instead, you can catch special showings of Minari, a 2020 film about a Korean-American family’s move to Arkansas and their search for the American Dream, or The Donut King, a documentary about a Cambodian refugee’s journey in making a doughnut empire in California, as a part of the Sacramento Asian Pacific Film Festival.

The two-day festival will showcase other featured and short films, with some available virtually on the festival website.

You can find the full program and showtimes, and buy tickets online.

When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: 2700 Capitol Ave., Sacramento

Appreciate the beauty of bacon

The 11th annual Sacramento Bacon Festival is back — perfect timing for everyone to take a moment and show their appreciation of the beloved salt-cured slice of pork.

At the festival, you’ll find bacon-themed events from local restaurants, bars and breweries. There’s also a competition between local chefs to win the Bacon Fest trophy.

You can get tickets online for $75.

When: The festival starts at 10 a.m. Thursday to Saturday. It ends 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: 1215 19th St., Sacramento

Storytime at the Sacramento Cemetery

Take a walking tour through Sacramento history at the Sacramento Historic City Cemetery. This weekend, you can listen to stories, presented by actors, detailing tragic familial feuds and twisted family trees from local families.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online.

When: Tour starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday

Where: 1000 Broadway, Sacramento

Explore Sacramento’s art scene

If you prefer to unwind with some art — and not twisted tales — Sacramento has you covered. Verge Fair for the Arts is a free three-day art market, featuring local creators.

The event includes a silent auction, interactive art experiences and live music.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: 625 S St., Sacramento

