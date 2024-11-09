5 unique facts about the first college football game ever played

Just about 155 years ago, the first-ever college football game was played.

As hard as it is to believe that college football turned 155 years old on Nov. 6, the sport that dominates our Saturdays started between two East Coast colleges in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

The NCAA has a brief history of what happened during that fateful game on its website, and we've gone through some of the most fascinating details for you to peruse.

Who exactly played, how the score worked, how many fans showed up and how the game of football functioned back then all make up for a really interesting dive into the past.

The two opponents were Rutgers and New Jersey

If you're wondering if New Jersey has a football team, that program now goes by Princeton.

The game of football was not the same as it is now

"The teams were made up of 25 players and the goal of the game was to kick the ball in the opponent’s goal," according to the NCAA's Sam Richmond. "Aside from kicking, players were allowed to bat the ball with their hands, feet, heads and sides. Carrying or throwing the ball was not permitted."

There were only about 100 people in attendance

There are just a few more fans in today's college football stands... just a few.

The game's final score was 6-4

That's not a lot of points! Here's how the game worked back then, per the NCAA's Richmond:

"There were 10 games played within the whole game, hence the 6-4 final score. Each time a team scored a goal, they were awarded a point and a new game began."

New Jersey (Princeton) won the rematch that season, 8-0

Nothing like a little football payback, even in 1869.

