10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home

Sam DiSalvo
·3 min read
Daniel de la Hoz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Daniel de la Hoz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The pandemic has revealed one necessary truth about work: It doesn't need to be done in an office. In fact, not having to commute and being able to work in your pajamas probably makes you even more productive.

See: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving
More: Should You Still Buy a Home in Today's Market?

But what kind of jobs can one do at home? You may have thought that it was a lot of marketing and writing. Customer service, sure. Maybe IT or engineering. But no -- according to FlexJobs, it turns out that there are a variety of specialized remote jobs that (were you qualified) you could be doing right now.

Your next job could be on this list.

franz12 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
franz12 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Educational Video Instructor

You can prepare and teach materials for a course for multiple people all from the comfort of your bedroom. Design your curriculum and deliver lectures from your own home and help other people learn a new skill. In order to qualify, you need to speak English fluently and have some prior experience developing educational video content.

Hirurg / Getty Images
Hirurg / Getty Images

Fantasy Sports Support Specialist

Do you love playing in your fantasy league? That passion is about to pay off. As a Fantasy Sports Support Specialist, you'll help people manage their fantasy accounts, while also getting to talk sports in the process. It's a perfect job for the sports fanatic.

Take Our Poll: Do You Believe in Quiet Quitting?

Marco VDM / Getty Images
Marco VDM / Getty Images

Hero Care Specialist

Help in dire times of need by becoming a phone specialist. You'd be making outbound calls when people call in with emergencies. Military background or connection is preferred for this position.

Kerkez / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kerkez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Statistical Geneticist

If you have the skillset, you can do this all from the comfort of your bed. Crunch large datasets and build tools to connect genomics to insights. A Ph.D. is required, as well as extensive experience in statistical methods.

NicoElNino / Getty Images/iStockphoto
NicoElNino / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Appointment Setter

Cash in on your supreme organizing skills with this role that will handle sales calls, qualify customers and schedule appointments for admission representatives. Candidates should have sales experience, English fluency, and the ability to work any day of the week.

lechatnoir / Getty Images
lechatnoir / Getty Images

Media Reviewer for Podcasts

If you love listening to podcasts, you could get paid to do it from home! A person in this role would listen to podcasts and evaluate their content for parents with a focus on diversity, equality and inclusion of children. You must have expertise in radio, podcasts, or any other audio-centered media, plus an understanding of streaming audio content.

Funstock / Shutterstock.com
Funstock / Shutterstock.com

TikTok Video Content Curator and Strategist

Although you may have become an impressive at-home barista during the pandemic, that, uAll that time on TikTok could be earning you some serious cash. Get paid to identify videos that could go viral, understand emerging social media trends, edit videos, and creatively resolve issues. You must have two or more years of video editing experience. 

mihailomilovanovic / iStock.com
mihailomilovanovic / iStock.com

Food & Beverage Content Writer

This remote role involves creating engaging step-by-step videos that demonstrate how to solve various If you have a knack for writing and love to eat, this is the job for you. Make money writing product descriptions advertising high-quality foods and beverages.

staticnak1983 / iStock.com
staticnak1983 / iStock.com

Social Listening Expert

Get more insight into what gamers are interested in and get paid for your findings. If you have previous experience in community management, you can apply for this role and help mold business strategy for gaming companies.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Nonfiction Book Writing Coach

If you're a nonfiction author or have experience coaching writers in some capacity, you can make some extra money coaching another writer craft their manuscript.

More From GOBankingRates

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home

Latest Stories

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • The advice Chris Boucher gave Christian Koloko

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • John Tortorella on today's NHL: 'It's a young, dumb league'

    John Tortorella was once again a quote machine in a pre-game interview with the NHL on TNT crew before his Philadelphia Flyers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • James' season-high 39 points lead Lakers by Spurs, 143-138

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. San Antonio has lost eight straight, tied for the fourth-longest skid in franchise history. James matched a career high with seven 3-pointers. He finished 11 for 21 from the field, including a booming one-handed dunk on a lob from Russell Westbrook with a minute remaining in the first half. While James was pl

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. “

  • Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night. Andrew Wiggins added 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals coming off a season-best 31 points in a 124-107 win against the Clippers on Wednesday. Klay Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter and six on the night to finish with 20 points and six rebounds, while Kevon L

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Boucher well aware of Koloko's rookie treatment from refs

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher details his advice to Christian Koloko on dealing with an unfriendly whistle from officials. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed.

  • Ovechkin and Oshie power Capitals past Flames 3-0

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie each had a goal and an assist, helping the Washington Capitals to a 3-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Friday. Ovechkin scored career goal No. 791 at 12:24 of the third period, firing a quick wrist shot from the left circle past Calgary's Jacob Markstrom on the power play to secure the Captials' second straight win. “When you win, you always have confidence. Sometimes you play well, but you can't win the game, and that's frustrating a little bit," O

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Titans go with undrafted rookie kicker with Bullock out

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf. The Titans activated Shudak off the physically unable to perform list Saturday while downgrading Bullock from questionable to out against the Bengals. Shudak, the undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa, returned to practice Wednesday after he hurt his right, kicking leg at the e