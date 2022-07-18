5 Types of Businesses To Start in Summer

Andrew Lisa
·4 min read
bodrumsurf / Shutterstock.com
bodrumsurf / Shutterstock.com

If you're an entrepreneur who's been waiting for just the right moment to mint your new business, summer is the perfect time to launch. There are plenty of reasons to start a business during the hottest months of the year, but plenty of things to consider, as well, depending on what kind of enterprise you had in mind.

"Summer is a good time for businesses that rely on foot traffic, as people are more likely to be out and about in the warmer weather," said entrepreneur Oscar Rodriguez, founder of OssieRodriguez.com. "However, it's worth noting that competition is usually higher in the summer months, as there are more businesses operating during this time."

There are more businesses operating for a reason -- summer is a great time to make money. The kids are out of school, families are on vacation and the sun makes people perk up, head out and reach for their wallets.

If this is the summer that you're finally ready to go into business for yourself, here are a few ideas to consider.

Nature / iStock.com
Nature / iStock.com

Start a Scooter Rental Business

According to Bloomberg, the electric scooter craze took off in 2017 when Lime and Bird entered the scooter-sharing market. That market is now huge -- and summer is the season for renting wheels.

"Starting a scooter rental business is perfect," said Aviad Faruz, an entrepreneur who founded the jewelry marketplace Faruzo New York. "This is especially so if your area is a tourist hub because they always look for fun ways to explore a city."

Rideshare Guy created a tutorial on starting a scooter rental business. It does require some upfront investment and overhead, but with a little creative strategizing, even sole proprietors have a realistic path to getting started and competing with the big dogs, which now includes Uber and Lyft.

Django / Getty Images
Django / Getty Images

Make Your Green Thumb Pay at a Farmers Market

If you're ready to take your gardening hobby to the next level -- the one that involves you getting paid -- then summer is the time to start selling what you grow.

"Operating at a farmers market is a functional seasonal business idea," said Dan Shepherd, CEO and owner of the technology and construction firm VEI Communications. "The costs associated with setting up a farmers market include rent and liability insurance, marketing expenditures, dealing with the local government and acquiring proper licenses and permits."

Nationwide created a guide on getting started as a farmers market vendor. Read it or a tutorial like it to make sure you're prepared for the super-early hours, potential months of commitment, transportation requirements and miscellaneous costs before you dive in.

Car Detailing and Maintenance
Car Detailing and Maintenance

Launch a Mobile Auto Detailing Business

Some people love to wash their cars in the summer -- but plenty of others just want their cars to be clean. That's where you come in.

"When it comes to the summer season, mobile car detailing is the perfect business to pursue." said Patrick Wilson, hiring director of SkillCourses. "Families don't usually have the time to clean their cars on the weekend, making such a venture a viable option. You can make a reasonable sum of money."

DontWorkAnotherDay.com says you can get up and running for less than $2,000. In terms of potential profit, the UpFlip YouTube channel says good mobile detailers can earn between $500-$30,000 per month.

LanaStock / iStock.com
LanaStock / iStock.com

Love Kids? Get Paid To Give Parents a Break

Summer is the season of children with no place to go all day long, and many parents have no choice but to pay someone to keep them safe and accounted for.

"Start a childcare business in the summer to help busy, full-time-working parents manage their families during the school off-season," said Stephan Baldwin, founder of senior healthcare agency Assisted Living. "Childcare is a highly profitable small business, especially if you've had prior experience."

It requires a lot of planning, legitimate experience and some upfront investment, but comparatively, it's an attainable goal.

"It's one of the few health care sub-niches that doesn't necessarily require a higher-education degree or certification," Baldwin said. "Hands-on experience and word-of-mouth referrals are enough to start booking time slots and seeing returns."

SolStock / Getty Images
SolStock / Getty Images

Lead Guided Tours

If you live somewhere that draws tourists, you like history and you're an outgoing person who doesn't mind talking to groups, you already have most of what you need to become an independent tour guide.

"It's the perfect time to start a walking tour business if you live near historical and cultural sites or other interesting places," said Kevin Huang, an entrepreneur who founded Ambient Home. "You can do the tours yourself at first and then hire additional tour guides as the business picks up. It requires minimal capital to start and operate, most of which you'll spend on marketing, so profit margins are attractive."

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Types of Businesses To Start in Summer

