5 Trends From Paris Fashion Week That Are Already All Over TikTok

As fashion month comes to a close with the Autumn/Winter ‘22 shows at Paris Fashion Week, during these last few days we have been treated to collections from some of today’s most talked about houses including Balenciaga, Marine Serre, Off White and Saint Laurent, who all gave us a peek into the trends likely to take fashion by storm this year.

And you best believe there were tons of trends on the Paris runways that have already been spotted on TikTok. So don’t be nervous. From lackadaisically layered knits, to dresses over trousers, to daring oblique cutouts, here are five trends from Paris Fashion Week that TikTokers are already showing you how to wear.

Oblique Cutouts

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Cutouts have been on the rise over the last year, from cute moon crescents to the more controversial “ovary pants,” and this season’s Paris runways saw tons of oblique cutouts on display. While Coperni showcased a side-less blazer, Saint Laurent displayed a long-sleeve, full-length gown with just the sides cut out. This trend might seem a little more precarious for everyday life, but London-based creator @ambikadhr shows us that an oblique cutout can actually be v cute. Check her in this dark green power suit.

Layered Knits

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Acne Studios Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

In pure Acne Studios fashion, their AW22 runway was filled with upcycled fabrics, patchwork styles and raw hems. One major trend to recreate immediately? Layered knits. Showcased by the Swedish brand with cropped jumpers, shawl-style layers and loose-fit dresses, this look isn’t just stylish – it’s hella practical considering we’re still pulling out our winter jackets in March. Watch how @moxeb styles a cutout top and a vest.

Feathers

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 05: A model walks the runway during the Elie Saab Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Add feathers to any look (on your opera gloves, perhaps?) and you’ve immediately upped the glam factor. This OTT detail was seen all over the Paris runways, from Elie Saab’s extravagant co-ords and gowns, to Rick Owens’ futuristic feather sleeves, to Rochas’ all-black feather elements. And as @violetezedimora proves with this blue feathery number, we could all use that extra bit of glam in our lives this year.

Story continues

Body Illusion Prints

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Balmain Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show at Carreaux Du Temple as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

When Olivier Rousteing sent models down his Balmain runway in body-illusion prints – shadows of breasts, chests, bellies and legs on both mens and womenswear pieces – it was show-stopping. This fairly new trend celebrates the human form in the most literal way, by wearing it on display. Of course, it’s already been a hit on TikTok, with creators like @moeblackx stunting in this mesh gown from Spanish designer Syndical Chamber.

Dresses Over Trousers

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Isabel Marant Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Here with another trend from the Y2K archives: dresses on top of trousers. We know you’re cringing, but really consider this one – it can be super chic when styled right. Isabel Marant’s AW22 dress-over-jeans look was the perfect example of this grungy-femme pairing, as was Courrèges‘s dress over wide-leg trousers set. Over on TikTok, you can see @readwritethrift pull off this style with ease and an enviable confidence. Ready to give it a go?

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

The Best Street Style From Paris Fashion Week

5 London Fashion Week Trends To Shop Now

Meet The Women Wearing Victorian Fashion In 2022