5 Trends From Paris Fashion Week That Are Already All Over TikTok

Ebony-Renee Baker
·4 min read

As fashion month comes to a close with the Autumn/Winter ‘22 shows at Paris Fashion Week, during these last few days we have been treated to collections from some of today’s most talked about houses including Balenciaga, Marine Serre, Off White and Saint Laurent, who all gave us a peek into the trends likely to take fashion by storm this year.

And you best believe there were tons of trends on the Paris runways that have already been spotted on TikTok. So don’t be nervous. From lackadaisically layered knits, to dresses over trousers, to daring oblique cutouts, here are five trends from Paris Fashion Week that TikTokers are already showing you how to wear.

Oblique Cutouts

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Cutouts have been on the rise over the last year, from cute moon crescents to the more controversial “ovary pants,” and this season’s Paris runways saw tons of oblique cutouts on display. While Coperni showcased a side-less blazer, Saint Laurent displayed a long-sleeve, full-length gown with just the sides cut out. This trend might seem a little more precarious for everyday life, but London-based creator @ambikadhr shows us that an oblique cutout can actually be v cute. Check her in this dark green power suit.

@ambikadhr feelin like the evil bug in its a bugs life #grwm #fashionweek ♬ TO THE MOON – Jnr Choi & Sam Tompkins

Layered Knits

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Acne Studios Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Acne Studios Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

In pure Acne Studios fashion, their AW22 runway was filled with upcycled fabrics, patchwork styles and raw hems. One major trend to recreate immediately? Layered knits. Showcased by the Swedish brand with cropped jumpers, shawl-style layers and loose-fit dresses, this look isn’t just stylish – it’s hella practical considering we’re still pulling out our winter jackets in March. Watch how @moxeb styles a cutout top and a vest.

@moxeb

Hot

♬ heads will roll – sped up songs:)

Feathers

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 05: A model walks the runway during the Elie Saab Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 05: A model walks the runway during the Elie Saab Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Add feathers to any look (on your opera gloves, perhaps?) and you’ve immediately upped the glam factor. This OTT detail was seen all over the Paris runways, from Elie Saab’s extravagant co-ords and gowns, to Rick Owens’ futuristic feather sleeves, to Rochas’ all-black feather elements. And as @violetezedimora proves with this blue feathery number, we could all use that extra bit of glam in our lives this year.

@violetezedimora Reply to @michattwo0d 🦋🦋 #Fashion #londonfashionweek #blackcreators ♬ streets x needed me by adamusic – Adam Wright

Body Illusion Prints

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Balmain Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show at Carreaux Du Temple as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Balmain Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show at Carreaux Du Temple as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

When Olivier Rousteing sent models down his Balmain runway in body-illusion prints – shadows of breasts, chests, bellies and legs on both mens and womenswear pieces – it was show-stopping. This fairly new trend celebrates the human form in the most literal way, by wearing it on display. Of course, it’s already been a hit on TikTok, with creators like @moeblackx stunting in this mesh gown from Spanish designer Syndical Chamber.

@moeblackx another draft of my fave dress ever bc i’m still bruised/swollen from my lips hehe #syndicalchamber #plussizedresses ♬ I think you dropped something my JAW – marineamor_

Dresses Over Trousers

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Isabel Marant Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Isabel Marant Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Here with another trend from the Y2K archives: dresses on top of trousers. We know you’re cringing, but really consider this one – it can be super chic when styled right. Isabel Marant’s AW22 dress-over-jeans look was the perfect example of this grungy-femme pairing, as was Courrèges‘s dress over wide-leg trousers set. Over on TikTok, you can see @readwritethrift pull off this style with ease and an enviable confidence. Ready to give it a go?

@readwritethrift Another ootd video! Styling a midi dress over jeans 🤔 #getdressedwithme #dressoverjeans #ChevroletGoodDeedsCupShuffle ♬ original sound – readwritethrift

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

The Best Street Style From Paris Fashion Week

5 London Fashion Week Trends To Shop Now

Meet The Women Wearing Victorian Fashion In 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stingers ready to resume Basketball Champions League Americas play in Nicaragua

    The CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers will find themselves in familiar territory this weekend: Nicaragua. After travelling to Polideportivo in December to complete the first of three legs of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition, the Stingers carry their 1-1 record back to the Central American country for their next window of games. These contests, part of an league that brings together 12 of the best basketball teams across seven countries in the Americas to compete for

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • 'We've got our alarms set': Liam Hickey's family ready for Team Canada to open Paralympic Games

    Team Canada's quest for para hockey gold at the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing starts Saturday against the United States, with a Newfoundlander leading the charge. But the nine-day event is much different from the last time it was held, with the COVID-19 pandemic throwing a wrench into the works. Families aren't making the trip to show support in person but will stick to phone calls and social media. The family of Newfoundland and Labrador's Liam Hickey will be cheering him on from home. "He k

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Who to trade and who to extend?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie look to enter the minds of the NHL's decision-makers, debating who to trade and who to look to re-sign before the trade deadline.

  • Appeals to Hockey P.E.I. suspensions filed by all 5 players at heart of racism incident

    CBC News has confirmed that all five minor hockey players from western P.E.I. who received suspensions from Hockey P.E.I. last month are appealing the decision. The players were suspended in the Mark Connors case. He's the teenage goalie from Halifax who says the P.E.I. players directed repeated racial slurs at him during a game in Charlottetown at a tournament in November. A report from Hockey P.E.I.'s discipline and ethics committee chronicles how the five players were seated in the stands at

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • ‘It doesn’t help’: Nick Nurse on woeful free-throw shooting

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse discusses the offensive struggles and defence against the Cavaliers. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.

  • Did Martha Stewart and Justin Bieber accidentally leak a new Maple Leafs jersey?

    Martha Stewart had Leafs fans buzzing after an Instagram post for Justin Bieber's birthday.

  • Iran, Kuwait have chaotic brawl at Division IV world championship

    A substantial skirmish broke out between the two nations that included several fights and a stick-swinging incident.

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Skiers enjoyed friendly weather, baked goods at Yukon Cup

    Despite a couple of challenging years, weaving between COVID-19 restrictions and reduced staffing, Alpine Yukon successfully hosted their annual Yukon Cup on Saturday. Local skiers took to the slopes and raced for a spot on the podium and a prize of baked goods. The two-day event at Mount Sima saw 120 skiers competing in Giant Slalom and Slalom, with six different categories depending on age and technique level. Matthew Jenner is the president of Alpine Yukon, the main organizers of the Yukon Cu