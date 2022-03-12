5 travel planners who book trips for celebrities and the ultra-rich shared the 6 most surprising things about their jobs

Monica Humphries
·6 min read
Two guests in an infinity swimming pool at a luxury tropical resort.
Two guests in an infinity swimming pool at a luxury tropical resort.BlueOrange Studio/Shutterstock

  • Insider spoke with travel industry experts who book vacations for celebrities and the ultra-rich.

  • Five luxury travel planners shared the most surprising parts of their job.

  • Requests range from closing the Taj Mahal to the public to guaranteeing sunlight in hotel rooms.

For the ultra-rich, travel looks different than it does for the everyday person.

Their vacations often involve dining at the world's grandest restaurants, private tours of the Taj Mahal, or contracts that stipulate a certain room temperature in five-star hotel rooms.

Insider spoke with five luxury travel experts who help high-net-worth clients book vacations that cost anywhere from $15,000 to a few million dollars. Here's what surprises them the most about their jobs.

Even after 11 years, one Disney travel planner is still shocked that money is never an issue

Greg Antone lle, the managing director of Mickey Travels, told Insider that his team of 250 travel agents has helped plan Disney trips for professional athletes, actors and actresses, and members of royalty.

Greg Antonelle and his wife at Disney.
Greg Antonelle and his wife at Disney.Greg Antonelle/MickeyTravels

They go on "deluxe" vacations, which often involve a VIP Disney tour guide that costs $850 an hour and $5,000-a-night hotel suites, and can cost anywhere from $15,000 to $100,000, Antonelle said.

While he's booked these trips countless times, Antonelle said he's still shocked by how easy it is for clients to say yes to pricey itineraries.

"There's really no deliberations. They just say, 'OK. Let's do it,'" he said. "They want to do anything that they can to make it special and memorable."

Not every celebrity insists on booking the nicest suite

Alternatively, Antonelle said while a VIP tour guide might be worth $30,000 to a client, the same client might not care as much about the dinner reservations or the hotel they stay in.

For example, Antonelle said his team helped coordinate a vacation last December for a well-known singer and actor who booked a basic room at a Disney World resort.

"We've booked certain clients that you would think go all out and spend incredible amounts of money," Antonelle said. "But they don't."

Planning trips for celebrities sometimes involves odd requests

Diptyque candles and perfume on a counter.
Diptyque candles and perfume on a counter.Fan Wu/South China Morning Post/Getty Images

Celebrities are likely to have specific requests when it comes to lodging, experts told us.

Jason Couvillion, a partner at Bruvion, a travel firm that works with famous musicians, comedians, and actors, estimates that his leisure travel clients spend an average of $20,000 on a trip, though budgets vary. He's currently helping an ultra-wealthy family book a $600,000 weeklong vacation.

Couvillion said many of his clients have riders, which are contracts that outline hotel and backstage requests.

As Marie Claire reports, riders can sometimes include extravagant requests like how Mariah Carey reportedly requested a bottle of Cristal champagne with bendy straws on a tour, Britney Spears wanted a framed photo of Princess Diana in her dressing room, and Rihanna asked for a large fur rug.

Couvillion said that riders are part of the job and said he has fulfilled requests like setting a specific room temperature, stocking a mini fridge with a certain brand of water, or guaranteeing how much sunlight comes through the window.

But what surprises him the most is that some celebrities don't actually want all of their odd requests. "We have people that just throw stuff in the rider," he said. "Not because it's stuff that they want specifically, it's because they just want to know that the hotel actually read the whole thing."

For example, Couvillion said he worked with one artist who required a specific Diptyque candle in every hotel room of a tour. By the end, the musician had plenty of candles but left the request in their rider just to "make sure the hotel paid attention to everything else."

Planning celebrity travel sometimes requires some hand-holding

A private jet awaits passengers, while on a taxiway at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey
A private jet awaits passengers, while on a taxiway at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey

A private jet at Teterboro Airport.Jonathan Collins/Shutterstock

Couvillion said that his clients are great but are sometimes not used to doing "everyday things" or adapting when travel goes awry, whether it be a missed flight or an airport greeter no-show.

"Sometimes you'd think that walking through the airport was the hardest thing in the world for them to do by themselves," he said.

Some travel agents didn't expect to create and form lasting connections with clients

Travel cofounder Catherine Heald has traveled across Asia forming friendships.
Travel cofounder Catherine Heald has traveled across Asia forming friendships.Remote Lands

Both Catherine Heald, the co-founder and CEO of Remote Lands, a luxury travel company that books trips across Asia, and Meg Shepro, a travel consultant with luxury tour operator Scott Dunn Private, said that relationships are the most unexpected part of working in the luxury travel industry.

Heald told Insider that she's often connecting her ultra-rich clients, who spend anywhere between $25,000 to $500,000 on a vacation, to famous artists, politicians, royalty, and architects around the world. Those connections often last longer than the scheduled trip, she said.

"We'll set somebody up with a local archaeologist in Siem Reap in Angkor Wat, and they'll end up staying in touch with that person for years," she said. "It's really the human connections that are the most gratifying at the end of the day."

Meg Shrepo told Insider that some of clients have become friends over time.
Meg Shepro told Insider that some clients have become friends over time.Scott Dunn

Shepro agreed and said that she and her coworkers work with the same client multiple times. They might help a client book an African safari one year and a villa in the Maldives the next. The average trip for Scott Dunn's Private travelers is $50,000, but Shepro said at least once a month, they get requests for trips that cost more than $100,000.

Over time, the travel consultants form friendships with their clients, she said.

"They know things about our lives that are going on and we know things about their lives," she said. "It's less transactional."

For some industry experts, the most surprising thing is that requests stop being surprising

taj mahal
taj mahal

A person looks up at the Taj Mahal in India.Oleh_Slobodeniuk/Getty Images

Jaclyn Sienna India, the founder of the Sienna Charles luxury lifestyle company, told Insider that after working with clients who are worth $500 million or more, no request, no trip, and no task can faze her.

She said she's closed down world monuments like the Taj Mahal in India and the Colosseum in Italy as well as reserved 50-yard-line Superbowl tickets the day before the event.

"Nothing is surprising because it's all so normal," she said. "We really can get anything done, it always comes down to how much you're willing to spend."

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • Gary Trent Jr. thinks ‘sky is the limit’ for Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. addressed the media after his 42-point performance against the Suns. The Raptors guard spoke about having Fred VanVleet back in the lineup, how offensive rebounding is contagious, and what he feels Toronto can accomplish as the season winds down. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Drama feels different in Toronto & Vancouver ahead of trade deadline

    Amidst rumours of the Leafs making a move for J.T. Miller, Canucks fans are split on whether their team should re-sign the star forward who turns 29 next week. It's never quiet in Toronto or Vancouver.&nbsp;

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Dominik Hasek still wants all Russian NHLers suspended, calls for donations

    Dominik Hasek isn't backing down from his controversial opinion.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • ‘It doesn’t help’: Nick Nurse on woeful free-throw shooting

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse discusses the offensive struggles and defence against the Cavaliers. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.