5 Top Stocks for September

Some investors may have heard of the September Effect, which is a phenomenon in which stocks tend to drop slightly in September in markets around the world. Since World War II, the S&P 500 has dropped by an average of 0.5% in September. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, for its part, declines an average of 0.8% during the month.

So what should savvy, long-term investors do to outsmart the September Effect? Absolutely nothing. Speculating on what the market might do is not a good way to build wealth. Instead, focus your attention on finding great companies that have the potential to beat the market over the long term -- September Effect be darned -- and let the other investors worry about what month it is.

To help you do that, a handful of Motley Fool contributors have put together a list of five top stocks for you to consider buying this month. Here's why Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), Semler Scientific (OTC: SMLR), Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON), Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) make the cut.

A woman pointing at a computer screen. More

Image source: Getty Images.

This pet play could be an investor's best friend

Todd Campbell (Chewy): Chewy is a fast-growing e-commerce company that's benefiting from millions of shoppers shifting purchases online because of Covid-19 restrictions. A purveyor of pet products, Chewy's sales popped 46% to $1.62 billion in the first quarter, an acceleration from the 25% year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter.

The company's strong start this year was due to a record number of new customers and growing adoption of its autoship service, which delivers commonly used pet products to customers on a set schedule. In Q1, autoship revenue increased 48% year over year to $1.1 billion as net sales per active customer improved 4.1% year over year to $357.

There's no guarantee that first-quarter strength will translate into financials that beat expectations in the second quarter, but there's reason to think Chewy could put up impressive results when it reports earnings on Sept. 10.

In addition to Covid-19 increasing its customer count, its bottom line could improve as unexpected fulfillment expenses that were necessary to meet spiking demand last quarter abate. In Q1, gross margin was 23.4%, up 50 basis points from last year. That's good, but it would've been 1.2 percentage points higher if not for incremental fulfillment expenses in the quarter.

Overall, 84.9 million households own a pet, up from 79.7 million in 2016, according to the American Pet Products Association, and total spending on pets is expected to reach $99 billion this year, up from $95.7 billion in 2018. Given that Chewy's trailing 12-month revenue is $5.4 billion, there's still plenty of market share left for it to capture, making it a very intriguing stock to buy.

High growth, reasonable price

Brian Feroldi (Semler Scientific): Peripheral artery disease (PAD) is a serious medical problem. This occurs when a person's arteries gradually begin to narrow in response to a progressive buildup of sticky fat. Patients with PAD face a 21% greater risk of having a heart attack, stroke, hospitalization, or death within a year, so getting treatment is key.

The problem is that nearly half of people with PAD don't even know they have it. That's because there isn't a fast and accurate way to diagnose PAD during routine medical visits.