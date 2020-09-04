5 top sheet sets that lull our editors to sleep

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Bye bye, buyer’s remorse. In The Essentials Edit, In The Know’s editors and creators share the favorite basic items they can’t live without. From treasured white tees to favorite face moisturizers, these are the tried-and-true products our editors love — and the items you need to know.

A good set of sheets is often considered a luxury. But stellar sheets are actually essential to a good night’s sleep.

The National Sleep Foundation, a nonprofit specializing in sleep research and education, reports the “feel and performance” of sheets can have a “huge impact on your comfort and quality of sleep.” And a national poll by the foundation suggests quality of sleep, not necessarily how much sleep you get, is key in mitigating any feelings of sleepiness throughout your day.

Sinking into a cozy, comfy bed at the end of the day will undoubtedly help in lulling you to sleep. But finding the top sheet sets in a sea of brands, materials, weaves and price points can be difficult. In The Know’s shopping editors have tried and tested countless sheet sets, finding the best options to fit a variety of sleep needs. And now, we’re sharing our top sheet sets with you.

From sheet splurges you’ll love to budget-bedding buys, check out these top sheet sets that help In The Know editors sleep a little sounder.

View photos Credit: Amazon More

“We’ve highlighted the Mellanni Bed Sheet Set a few times before on In The Know, and they really do live up to the hype. When I first came across these sheets about two years ago, I was skeptical of their affordable price and wildly positive reviews (they have over 125,000 ratings on Amazon). But after spending one night in them, I was hooked. These sheets are so soft and smooth that they make you feel like you’re staying in a luxurious hotel. Plus, there are over 40 different shades to pick from, meaning they match any decor.” — Julia Webb, Commerce Editor

View photos Credit: Bed, Bath & Beyond More

“I am completely obsessed with Pure Beech’s Jersey Knit Modal Sheets. They are so soft and truly make you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud. I know some people stray away from jersey sheets because they think the material is too hot, but trust me, these are amazing!” — Nikki Kessler, Producer

“My forever favorite bed sheets are these Pure Beech Jersey Knit Modal Sheets from Bed, Bath & Beyond. As someone who is obsessed with fabrics and textile, these sheets are by far the softest set I’ve ever owned and have been sleeping with them on my bed for over 10 years. Think you’re go-to favorite T-shirt, but on your bed. The sheets are crafted from 100 percent jersey knit modal and have a wrinkle resistant finish. I also love how easy they are to wash.” — Laura Galvan, Style Editor

View photos Credit: Brooklinen More