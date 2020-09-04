5 top sheet sets that lull our editors to sleep

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Bye bye, buyer’s remorse. In The Essentials Edit, In The Know’s editors and creators share the favorite basic items they can’t live without. From treasured white tees to favorite face moisturizers, these are the tried-and-true products our editors love — and the items you need to know.
A good set of sheets is often considered a luxury. But stellar sheets are actually essential to a good night’s sleep.
The National Sleep Foundation, a nonprofit specializing in sleep research and education, reports the “feel and performance” of sheets can have a “huge impact on your comfort and quality of sleep.” And a national poll by the foundation suggests quality of sleep, not necessarily how much sleep you get, is key in mitigating any feelings of sleepiness throughout your day.
Sinking into a cozy, comfy bed at the end of the day will undoubtedly help in lulling you to sleep. But finding the top sheet sets in a sea of brands, materials, weaves and price points can be difficult. In The Know’s shopping editors have tried and tested countless sheet sets, finding the best options to fit a variety of sleep needs. And now, we’re sharing our top sheet sets with you.
From sheet splurges you’ll love to budget-bedding buys, check out these top sheet sets that help In The Know editors sleep a little sounder.
Shop: Mellanni Bed Sheet Set, $32.97+
“We’ve highlighted the Mellanni Bed Sheet Set a few times before on In The Know, and they really do live up to the hype. When I first came across these sheets about two years ago, I was skeptical of their affordable price and wildly positive reviews (they have over 125,000 ratings on Amazon). But after spending one night in them, I was hooked. These sheets are so soft and smooth that they make you feel like you’re staying in a luxurious hotel. Plus, there are over 40 different shades to pick from, meaning they match any decor.” — Julia Webb, Commerce Editor
Shop: Pure Beech Jersey Knit Modal Sheets, $29.99+
“I am completely obsessed with Pure Beech’s Jersey Knit Modal Sheets. They are so soft and truly make you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud. I know some people stray away from jersey sheets because they think the material is too hot, but trust me, these are amazing!” — Nikki Kessler, Producer
“My forever favorite bed sheets are these Pure Beech Jersey Knit Modal Sheets from Bed, Bath & Beyond. As someone who is obsessed with fabrics and textile, these sheets are by far the softest set I’ve ever owned and have been sleeping with them on my bed for over 10 years. Think you’re go-to favorite T-shirt, but on your bed. The sheets are crafted from 100 percent jersey knit modal and have a wrinkle resistant finish. I also love how easy they are to wash.” — Laura Galvan, Style Editor
Shop: Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set, $259+
“I love linen sheets, and I prioritize quality and sustainability in anything I buy to help limit my impact on the planet. My Brooklinen sheets are the perfect linen sheets, balancing a sustainable fabric with a super comfortable, cool sleep. I love the deep pockets of the fitted sheet and the natural look of the cream color. They are the absolute perfect sheets to cuddle in after a long day. Though the price tag is high, the quality matches the cost. These sheets will likely save me money in the long run, lasting far longer than cheap department store sets. And for linen sheets that fit my values, it’s a win-win.” — Katie Dupere, Commerce Editor
Shop: Pottery Barn Spencer Washed Organic Percale Sheet Set, $59.99+
“If I’m hot, I cannot fall or stay asleep, so I have cooling pillows and have tried temperature regulating sheets. However, Pottery Barn’s percale sheets are the best sheets I’ve found. They’re light and smooth feeling, yet highly durable. I almost never wake up feeling too hot with these. The sheets are woven with 100 percent organic cotton percale (which basically means they’re made with a very tight cotton weave), and you can absolutely wash them in the washing machine and dry them in the dryer with little wear and tear. I also like that they’re organic, Fair Trade Certified and sustainably sourced.” – Ellie Conley, Commerce Editor
Shop: Brooklinen Classic Starter Sheet Set, $95+
“For the most buttery-soft sheets you’ll ever feel, you need Brooklinen’s internet-famous sheet set. I’m not exaggerating when I say they’re the most comfortable sheets I’ve ever had, and I’ll never go back to anything else. They’re known to “make your whole bed feel like the cool side of a pillow,” and I can attest to this statement. So if you’re one who tends to overheat at night, Brooklinen’s percale sheets will be your best bet for breezy sleeping. Plus, there’s a reason why this sheet set has more than 59,000 reviews.” — Madison Alcedo, Senior Home Goods Editor
If you enjoyed this story, read about our new favorite products from In The Know Beauty on TikTok.
More from In The Know:
Costume designer makes masks with windows so people can read lips
Disabled drag queens exist. This newly-minted queen proves it.
This musician living with a rare muscular disorder is inspiring others
Meet the style influencer changing fashion for people with disabilities
The post 5 top sheet sets that lull our editors to sleep appeared first on In The Know.