5 Tips for saving battery life in your PlayStation 4 controller

The PlayStation 4 is a brilliant system with an absolutely killer lineup of exclusive games. That means we’ve spent plenty of time with its wireless controller, the DualShock 4. Though we appreciate its large face buttons, terrific direction pad, and responsive, snappy triggers, the DualShock does not have fantastic battery life. Typically, the DualShock 4 lasts for four to eight hours of play per charge (typically on the lower end of that range), far less than the Xbox One controller or the Nintendo Switch Pro controller.

Why does the DualShock 4 battery die so quickly? Simple — it’s equipped with a 1000mAh battery, which is substantially smaller than standard AA batteries used in the Xbox One gamepad. Unless you want to commit to a wired connection, you’re going to want to take some steps to squeeze extra life out of your PlayStation 4 controller. Luckily, we have some tricks to help you ensure that you’ll never have to wait to play again.

Change your controller’s shutoff time

Occasionally, we all use our PlayStation 4 for something other than gaming. When you’re watching movies on Netflix or a stream on Twitch, you don’t necessarily need to keep your DualShock 4 powered on the whole time. To preserve the controller’s battery life, make sure the controller is set to shut off as quickly as possible when it is isn’t in use.

To adjust the time delay before your DualShock 4 automatically shuts off, go to the PlayStation 4’s Settings menu and select Power Save Settings. From there, you’ll see options for automatically turning off the console itself as well as rest mode, and underneath that is what you’re looking for: Set Time Until Controllers Turn Off. Change this to the lowest setting, 10 minutes, to minimize the drain on your battery when you take breaks, and during passive activities.

You can also find these settings on the system’s quick menu, brought up by holding the PlayStation button in the center of your controller, so you can easily adjust the delay without having to exit your current game or application.

Dim your controller’s light bar

One of the innovative and unique features on the DualShock 4 is the front-facing “light bar,” which changes colors in certain games, and allows the PlayStation camera to track the controller for registering players and PlayStation VR games. While it’s impossible to turn the light completely off, you can dim the light considerably from the quick menu. Select Sound/Devices and Brightness of DualShock 4 Light Bar and you’ll see three different settings — bright, medium, and dim. By default, the light is set to bright, but you can change it to dim.

