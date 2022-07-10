5-time NFL Pro Bowler Duane Brown arrested at LAX on gun charge

NFL Pro Bowler Duane Brown was arrested on Saturday after allegedly carrying a gun in his luggage through a TSA security checkpoint at Los Angeles International Airport.

LAX Airport Police confirmed the charge to ABC News after TMZ initially reported the news. The gun was not loaded, according to the TMZ report. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department confirms that Brown was arrested by Airport Police on a misdemeanor charge and held on $10,000 bail.

Duane Brown (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Brown, 36, has started at left tackle in the NFL since the Houston Texans selected him in the first round of the 2008 draft. He's played for the Seattle Seahawks since a trade from the Texans in 2017. Brown's played in at least 10 games in each of his 14 NFL seasons and started each of his 203 games played. He earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection in 2021.

Brown played last season on an expiring contract and remains a free agent deep into the offseason despite playing at Pro Bowl level in 2021. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said in April that the Seahawks "have not moved on" from contract talks with Brown. But the Seahawks spent a first-round pick on Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross the next week, and Brown is still on the market more than two months later.