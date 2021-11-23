5-time MLB All-Star pitcher Doug Jones dies at 64

Jason Owens
·3 min read
In this article:
CLEVELAND, OH - CIRCA 1990: Doug Jones #11 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during an Major League Baseball game circa 1990 at Cleveland Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Jones played for the Indians from 1986-91 and in 1998. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Doug Jones
Doug Jones made five All-Star teams in 16 MLB seasons. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Five-time MLB All-Star relief pitcher Doug Jones died on Monday at 64 years old. 

The Cleveland Guardians confirmed his death Monday afternoon with the team's website reporting that he died of complications from COVID-19. Jones' former teammate in Cleveland and with the Houston Astros Greg Swindell initially reported his death on Twitter

"A longtime friend, teammate, husband, father, grandfather and one hell of a pitcher Doug Jones has passed," Swindell wrote.

The Guardians called Jones "one of our orgs all-time greats" in announcing his death. 

Jones pitched 16 MLB seasons from 1986-2000 with a brief stint as a Milwaukee Brewer in 1982. He made three All-Star teams across six seasons in Cleveland from 1986-91. He also pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies, Astros, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs and Oakland A's while returning for second stints with Milwaukee and Cleveland. His other two All-Star bids arrived with the Astros and Phillies. 

Jones overcame subpar fastball to become MLB All-Star

Jones retired in 2000 with 303 saves, a 3.30 ERA, 1.243 WHIP, 909 strikeouts and 247 walks in 846 appearances. He recorded at least 20 saves in eight different seasons including a career-high 43 with Cleveland in 1990. According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel and the Guardians' website, Jones' fastball barely broke 80 mph, prompting him to develop one of the game's best changeups that repeatedly kept opposing hitters off-balance.

Jones spent part of his time after retirement coaching at the high school and minor league level. Several of the teams that Jones played for paid tribute to the late pitcher on Monday. 

