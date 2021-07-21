5 TikTok recipes inspired by movies

Credit: its.chloeh, gabby.jaye, jalenlcraig/TikTok

These TikTokers are going viral for recreating epic movie meals in real life, and they are nothing short of stunning! They call it the culinary arts for a reason. These five recipes are straight out of a movie!

TikToker Chloe Huang (@its.chloeh) shows viewers how to make anman, the Japanese hot buns featured in the Studio Ghibli film Spirited Away. The clip, which has been viewed more than 13 million times, begins with a clever shot-by-shot comparison of the real-life Huang and the film’s animated hero, Chihiro, enjoying that first doughy bite into an anman.

TikTok chef Gabrielle Williams (@gabby.jaye) is known for her Disney movie food series, earning her over a million followers. In this clip, Williams shows viewers how to make Princess Tiana’s beignets from The Princess and the Frog. Williams choreographed the steps to resemble the film’s scene as closely as possible. “She even did the twirl,” one commenter noticed.

The climactic cooking scene in Ratatouille had such a profound effect on TikToker Jalen Craig (@jalenlynette) that she felt inspired to make the famous vegetable dish. While this dish takes patience and skill, a mandolin and a trip to the farmers’ market will take you far. Fresh ingredients, such as tomatoes, peppers, onions, garlic and zucchini, are essential.

Story continues

Boom baby! Kronk’s spinach puffs won’t turn you into a llama, but they do provide an excellent source of greens wrapped up in a crispy shell. With the same energy and charm as Kronk, TikToker Nicole Renard (@nicole_thenomad) shows viewers how to make the tasty appetizer. Make sure you have your olive oil, eggs, cheese, puff pastry and, of course, spinach.

No film food list is complete without another mention of Gabrielle Williams (@gabby.jaye) and her extensive collection of Disney recipes. In this video, Williams proves that miracles do happen with her recreation of the pear mint sorbet that gave Princess Mia a major brain freeze at her first royal dinner in the movie The Princess Diaries. With a combination of pears, mint and the magic of cooking appliances, you, too, can eat like royalty. Just remember to take smaller bites.

If you liked this story, you may also enjoy the best cooler bags you won’t mind schlepping to your next outdoor gathering.

More from In The Know:

The best stainless steel cookware sets at 5 different price points — as low as $80

Help me out, fam: How do I make the most of a seriously small kitchen?

Shoppers say this cordless vacuum is much cheaper and just as powerful as the Dyson — and it’s on sale

Over 17,000 shoppers love this $40 office chair that’s a 5/5 in every category

The post 5 TikTok recipes inspired by movies appeared first on In The Know.