5 TikTok-approved summer dresses that you can snag on Amazon

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again, if you’re not getting your fashion inspiration from TikTok, you’re missing out!

From haul videos to quick clips dissecting which products are worth your money (and which aren’t), TikTok is a wealth of information for savvy shoppers. And one seasonal staple that TikTokers can’t seem to get enough of at the moment would have to be summer dresses. To be even more specific, summer dresses that are available on Amazon.

Amazon has a ton of incredible fashion finds, and one of the best things about the selection is that most pieces are super affordable. If you’ve meant to try out a new trend or a fresh style this season, you don’t have to majorly splurge to do so — just head to Amazon.

If your warm-weather wardrobe could use a few new additions, keep scrolling to shop five summer dresses that we’re recently spotted on TikTok and are available now at Amazon.com.

Why it’s great: Available in over 20 different patterns, this maxi dress is made for any spring or summertime occasion. Easily dress this style up or down simply by switching up your shoes and accessories.

Why it’s great: This flirty dress fits right in with the resurgence of Y2K styles happening this year. The neckline and hem also make this dress ideal for layering under a sweater or jacket, so the delicate lace peeks out.

Why it’s great: While this style’s hidden shorts technically make it a romper, its busy print, and ruffled front make it look like a dress. The bubble sleeves are also a fun detail, while the tie at the waist makes it super flattering.

Why it’s great: This body-con tank dress is perfect for the days when you want to look put-together without having to put much effort into your look. It’s also another dress that’s easy to transition from day to night,

Why it’s great: This piece is another secret romper style that’s perfect for running around town or out to lunch in. FYI the product description advises buying one size larger than your typical size in this style!

