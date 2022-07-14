5 things to do this weekend in Boise: New taphouse, comedy shredder, Goo Goo Dolls ...

Get off your couch. The weekend calendar is filled with all sorts of fun events and things to do.

Visit a new brewery

Or at least a new old one. Boise-based Clairvoyant Brewing bought Garden City’s County Line Brewing earlier this year. During the transition, the taproom was closed. That changes this weekend as Clairvoyant debuts its second location — at 9115 W. Chinden Blvd. The new beer destination will be open from noon to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. Starting next week, Thursday hours will be added from 3 to 10 p.m. “All County Line Brewing pints are $4!” Clairvoyant posted on Facebook. “Swing by and bid a loving farewell to County Line and ring in this new chapter with us.”

Laugh your face off

Comedian Dave Hill is a different dude. He’s a super-funny stand-up comic. (Maybe you’ve caught him on “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”) He’s also a shredder on guitar. Combining these talents, Hill becomes a headbanger of hilarity. Host of “The Dave Hill Goodtime Hour” livestream and podcast, he’s even been suspended from Twitter for laying a verbal smackdown on Trump supporters. Hill will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, and 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday, at Mad Swede Brew Hall, 816 W. Bannock St. Tickets are $20 at eventbrite.com, $25 at the door.

Video warning: Yes, Grandma, this comedian uses occasional bad words.

See a concert

Heads up: The Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Josh A concerts have been canceled this weekend.

▪ Sara Evans: 6 p.m. Friday, Stoney’s Road House, 1050 Cascade Road, Emmett. $32.50 and $42.50. stoneysroadhouse.com.

▪ Goo Goo Dolls: 7 p.m. Friday, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $29.50-$249.50. fordidahocenter.com. Opening: Blue October.

▪ Doobie: 8 p.m. Friday, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $20 general ($25 door), $45 VIP. Ticketmaster. Special guest: Casket.

▪ Elektric Voodoo: 8 p.m. Friday, The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise. $15. eventbrite.com and at the door.

▪ Sarah Shook & The Disarmers: 8 p.m. Friday, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $17. TicketWeb. $20 at the door. Opening: Shaina Shepherd.

▪ Anvil: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise. $20. eventbrite.com. $25 at the door. Special guests: White Wizzard, Midnite Hellion, Filth Hound.

▪ Eagle Twin: 8 p.m. Saturday, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $12. TicketWeb. $15 at the door. Opening: Ghorot, Possessive.

▪ Esther Rose: 7 p.m. Sunday, Kin, 999 W. Main St., Boise. $12 advance, $15 at the door. kinboise.com/calendar. Opening: Dean Johnson.

The Goo Goo Dolls perform at the grand opening of the 8th & Main building in downtown Boise in February of 2014.

Hit a ballgame

The Boise Hawks are in town for baseball action against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St. Games start at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets range from $9 to $15 at boisehawks.com. Miss the Fourth of July already? Stick around for a fireworks show after Friday night’s game.

Do the Bard

It’s a fine time to take the kids to Idaho Shakespeare Festival for “Romeo and Juliet.” Why? Because there’s a wait list for Friday (preview night) and Saturday (opening night). There were still tickets for Sunday (family night, 7 p.m.) when this article published. Visit idahoshakespeare.org to buy. The ISF Amphitheater is located at 5657 Warm Springs Ave.