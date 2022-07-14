5 things to do this weekend in Boise: New taphouse, comedy shredder, Goo Goo Dolls ...

Michael Deeds
·3 min read

Get off your couch. The weekend calendar is filled with all sorts of fun events and things to do.

Visit a new brewery

Or at least a new old one. Boise-based Clairvoyant Brewing bought Garden City’s County Line Brewing earlier this year. During the transition, the taproom was closed. That changes this weekend as Clairvoyant debuts its second location — at 9115 W. Chinden Blvd. The new beer destination will be open from noon to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. Starting next week, Thursday hours will be added from 3 to 10 p.m. “All County Line Brewing pints are $4!” Clairvoyant posted on Facebook. “Swing by and bid a loving farewell to County Line and ring in this new chapter with us.”

Laugh your face off

Comedian Dave Hill is a different dude. He’s a super-funny stand-up comic. (Maybe you’ve caught him on “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”) He’s also a shredder on guitar. Combining these talents, Hill becomes a headbanger of hilarity. Host of “The Dave Hill Goodtime Hour” livestream and podcast, he’s even been suspended from Twitter for laying a verbal smackdown on Trump supporters. Hill will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, and 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday, at Mad Swede Brew Hall, 816 W. Bannock St. Tickets are $20 at eventbrite.com, $25 at the door.

Video warning: Yes, Grandma, this comedian uses occasional bad words.

See a concert

Heads up: The Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Josh A concerts have been canceled this weekend.

Sara Evans: 6 p.m. Friday, Stoney’s Road House, 1050 Cascade Road, Emmett. $32.50 and $42.50. stoneysroadhouse.com.

Goo Goo Dolls: 7 p.m. Friday, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $29.50-$249.50. fordidahocenter.com. Opening: Blue October.

Doobie: 8 p.m. Friday, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $20 general ($25 door), $45 VIP. Ticketmaster. Special guest: Casket.

Elektric Voodoo: 8 p.m. Friday, The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise. $15. eventbrite.com and at the door.

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers: 8 p.m. Friday, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $17. TicketWeb. $20 at the door. Opening: Shaina Shepherd.

Anvil: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise. $20. eventbrite.com. $25 at the door. Special guests: White Wizzard, Midnite Hellion, Filth Hound.

Eagle Twin: 8 p.m. Saturday, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $12. TicketWeb. $15 at the door. Opening: Ghorot, Possessive.

Esther Rose: 7 p.m. Sunday, Kin, 999 W. Main St., Boise. $12 advance, $15 at the door. kinboise.com/calendar. Opening: Dean Johnson.

The Goo Goo Dolls perform at the grand opening of the 8th &amp; Main building in downtown Boise in February of 2014.
The Goo Goo Dolls perform at the grand opening of the 8th & Main building in downtown Boise in February of 2014.

Hit a ballgame

The Boise Hawks are in town for baseball action against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St. Games start at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets range from $9 to $15 at boisehawks.com. Miss the Fourth of July already? Stick around for a fireworks show after Friday night’s game.

Do the Bard

It’s a fine time to take the kids to Idaho Shakespeare Festival for “Romeo and Juliet.” Why? Because there’s a wait list for Friday (preview night) and Saturday (opening night). There were still tickets for Sunday (family night, 7 p.m.) when this article published. Visit idahoshakespeare.org to buy. The ISF Amphitheater is located at 5657 Warm Springs Ave.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Should Montreal be the permanent home for the NHL draft?

    With lots of discussion around the future of the NHL draft, why not stick with what works? Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Montreal as a forever home.

  • Wade Redden rejoins Ottawa Senators as development coach

    OTTAWA — Former Ottawa Senators defenceman Wade Redden is back with the team as a player development coach. The Senators said Monday that Redden would join the team at its annual development camp, which is being held this week at the Canadian Tire Centre. Redden, Ottawa's top pick (No. 2 overall) in the 1995 NHL Entry Draft, played parts of 11 seasons with the Senators and is the franchise’s all-time leader in plus/minus rating (plus-159), ranks fourth in games (838), fifth in points (410) and s

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Kicker McCallum, offensive lineman Olafioye enter B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame

    VANCOUVER — The names of kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye are being added to the B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame. The former Leos, who won a Grey Cup together in 2011, will be honoured at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 6, when B.C. hosts the Edmonton Elks. "Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride," McCallum said in a release. "I was

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Vancouver Canucks prospects have lots to prove as development camp gets underway

    VANCOUVER — Pulling on a Vancouver Canucks jersey was a dream come true for one of the club's newest prospects. Skating on the same ice as Henrik and Daniel Sedin at the team's development camp on Monday was something else entirely. “That's something I can't even put into words," Arshdeep Bains said of skating with the twins and former Canucks stars who now work in player development for Vancouver. "They're my idols and having them on the ice telling me what to do, I'll listen to anything they s

  • Making sense of the Blue Jays’ decision to fire manager Charlie Montoyo

    Charlie Montoyo owned a 236-236 record in three and a half seasons as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.