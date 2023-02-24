5 Things You Must Do When You Switch From a Full-Time Job to Freelance Work

Bob Haegele
·5 min read
GrapeImages / Getty Images
GrapeImages / Getty Images

The freelance wave is here, and millions of people are getting on board. For instance, the number of freelancers in America increased from an estimated 53 million in 2014 to 59 million in 2020. People decide to freelance for many reasons: lower commuting costs, increased flexibility, work-life balance, poor local job market, etc. Some freelancers even make more money than they made while working full-time.

Find Out: Do You Really Need To Keep Your Emergency Fund Separate From Your Savings Account?
See: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track

While there are reasons aplenty to freelance, the transition isn’t always easy. Freelancing comes with responsibilities that aren’t in the picture for full-time workers. Here are some things you must do to ensure a seamless transition from full-time work to freelancing.

Identify Your Skills and Services

Before you even start freelancing, you must determine your skills and what you will offer as a freelancer. It may seem obvious, but people sometimes switch to freelancing when they hear about its perks. But freelancing is a business, and in order to thrive, you must identify what sets you apart from other freelancers.

The best place to start is often with the skills you’ve learned at your full-time job. For example, if you are a registered nurse, you might decide to become a freelance healthcare writer. If you work full-time as a graphic or web designer, you can do those jobs as a freelancer.

Once you have identified your skills, you should research the market. Find out if there is demand for your skills, and if so, assess the rates. If there is demand at rates that suit you, then you might have a viable business as a freelancer.

Set Up and Manage Your Finances

Whether you work full-time or freelance, money is important — but freelancers have more to consider. This is because if you are a self-employed freelancer, you are the employee and technically the employer as well. That means managing the finances for both sides of the equation.

Live Richer Podcast: Scamdemic — Don’t Fall Victim to These Money Scams

You must do many things to manage your finances when you freelance, but here are some of the basics:

  • Set up a business bank account

  • Set up an invoicing system

  • Create a budget and track business expenses

  • Set aside money for self-employment taxes

  • Determine your pricing and payment schedule

These are just a few financial tasks you will have as a freelancer. One could also mention health insurance here, as most Americans have health insurance through work. You can enroll in a marketplace plan or buy private insurance as a freelancer. Unfortunately, these plans are often more expensive than you had while working full-time.

Manage Your Time

They say time is money, but in the case of freelancing, you must develop systems to manage both of them. For instance, you must create a schedule and set deadlines for yourself. Some freelancers use a spreadsheet to track deadlines; others use a Google Calendar. Personally, I use Asana to track my deadlines.

There is much more that goes into time management. For instance, you must prioritize important tasks or ones that will take more time. You should also avoid procrastination, so you don’t end up cutting corners and end up producing poor quality. Lastly, you should also take breaks frequently to avoid burnout.

Develop Relationships with Clients

Building relationships with clients is crucial if you want to be successful as a freelancer. It starts with your first interaction but must continue throughout your time working with them.

First, you must communicate effectively. There are many ways to communicate — email, LinkedIn and at conferences, for example. Through these interactions, you can begin to understand what the client needs and what they expect from you.

Once you begin your work, you must do quality work and meet your deadlines. If you can’t meet a deadline, let your client know the situation and ask if they can give you more time. Then, when the work is done, ask for feedback and address any concerns that arise.

Build Your Brand

In addition to building relationships with clients, you should also build your brand. Here are some of the key components:

  • Define your brand identity

  • Create a portfolio of your work

  • Establish your online presence

  • Network with potential clients

Even if you don’t want to be an influencer, there is still work to be done. For instance, you should develop your specialty as a freelancer. If you are a graphic designer, what kind of graphic design do you do? Again, you want to stand out from the crowd.

You should also create a portfolio and update it regularly. To start, you can also create a portfolio on your own website or blog. If your name is easy to remember, the domain for your portfolio can be your name. Of course, that assumes your name is easy to spell (unlike mine) and that the .com domain is available. Alternatively, you can link to your portfolio items in places like Contently and Muck Rack.

Bottom Line

Switching from full-time work to freelancing has many benefits, like better work-life balance, flexibility and skipping the commute. But you must identify your skills, manage your time and money, develop relationships with clients and build your brand.

Taking these steps is essential if you want to succeed as a freelancer.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Things You Must Do When You Switch From a Full-Time Job to Freelance Work

Latest Stories

  • Firm led by former Danielle Smith campaign manager awarded $72K provincial contract

    The Alberta government last November awarded a sole-source, three-month contract worth $72,500 to a marketing agency where Premier Danielle Smith's former leadership campaign manager is part-owner and executive producer, government records show. The contract, which ran from Nov. 1, 2022 to Jan. 31, was awarded to Edmonton-based Nordic Media to provide digital media strategic planning and asset development. Nordic Media's executive producer is Matthew Altheim, who was campaign manager for Smith w

  • Trump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case Tossed

    (Bloomberg) -- A Texas judge has tossed out a disciplinary case against attorney Sidney Powell, finding state bar regulators failed to present enough valid evidence to keep alive claims that she violated ethics rules by filing frivolous post-election lawsuits.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaTrump 2020 Fraud Ba

  • Toyota and Honda announce biggest pay rises in decades

    Toyota and Honda are the latest Japanese companies to increase wages as prices in the country jump.

  • Working for the Royal Family Doesn’t Mean Royal Wages. Here’s How Much Jobs at Windsor Castle Really Pay.

    Listings from the royal job site suggest that staff wages are still troublingly low, with one paying less than $30,000 per year.

  • Russia will slash oil exports 25% to try and push up crude prices for the west, report says

    The cut will pull even more supply from western countries, with Russia already planning to cut 5% of its crude production in March.

  • More than 2 million Cosori air fryers recalled after reports of the kitchen appliances 'catching fire, burning, melting'

    More than 200 reports have flowed in about the appliances, which consumers bought at stores or online from merchants like Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

  • After legislative fix, court dismisses lawsuit against DeSantis over migrant flights

    Judge John C. Cooper said the decision to dismiss the case was because “the law requires me to do it this.”

  • Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?

    Chinese buyers are scooping up U.S. oil in a hurry, trying to take advantage of a “remarkable, profitable arbitrage” opportunity sparked by Biden’s SPR releases

  • U.S. wants at least 2 advanced computer chip centers built, Commerce chief says

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Thursday said the government will encourage companies to build at least two advanced domestic computer chip factories employing thousands of union workers, as part of a $52.7 billion dollar initiative. The centers would also include a "robust supplier ecosystem," Raimondo said in a speech in Washington. "America needs to design and produce the world's most advanced chips right here in America," Raimondo said, adding that the United States leads in design but not manufacturing.

  • Students raised more than $200,000 for their 80-year-old school janitor to retire after a rent hike sent him back into the workforce

    "He's already worked 70 years ... nobody deserves to work their whole life," said Greyson Thurman, a student who helped organize the successful GoFundMe.

  • Experts Say How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Account at Every Stage of Life

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with your parents or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • 14 Retirement Secrets You Should Know

    The realities you face when you stop working might be a far cry from your retirement dream. Of course, retiring broke or not being able to retire at all are among the worst-case scenarios. Social...

  • Exxon warns of Russia risks to its $2.5 billion Kazakhstan income

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Wednesday warned in a securities filing of potential risks to its Kazakhstan oil operations, which provided $2.5 billion in earnings last year. Threats to Kazakhstan oil exports have been in the spotlight since Moscow invaded Ukraine a year ago this week. Exxon and Chevron are major holders in the Central Asia country's oil production and related export pipeline.

  • Ukraine war shook up markets, but much stays the same for Canadian oil and gas

    CALGARY — When Russian tanks and troops rolled into Ukraine one year ago, it was no shock that crude prices spiked above US$100 per barrel for the first time since 2014. With Russia controlling 10 per cent of the world's crude oil supply, many observers in the early days of the conflict predicted the war and Western sanctions against Russia could disrupt energy markets for years to come. So it is surprising, 12 months later, that oil prices on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukr

  • Audi mulls U.S. plant as IRA subsidies draw carmakers

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen-owned Audi may build a factory in the United States in light of the Inflation Reduction Act, it said on Friday, the latest company to consider investments in the region to take advantage of the subsidies it offers. The premium carmaker, which sold around 190,000 cars in the U.S. last year, accounting for 11% of its total sales, does not yet have a plant in the country, and is at present not eligible for tax incentives and subsidies offered under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) for vehicles sourced and made in North America. The $430-billion IRA was passed last August and offers subsidies and tax incentives for a swathe of domestically produced green industry products, including a $7,500 consumer tax credit to buyers of North American-made electric vehicles.

  • How Working an Extra Year Can Completely Change Your Retirement

    Once you reach your 60s, you may start asking yourself, "Should I work another year or retire?" The answer to this will depend on a number of factors. However, you shouldn't overlook the potentially...

  • Oil prices will jump 25% in the next 6 months but it's a 'believe it when I see it market,' analyst says

    US crude oil prices could climb to $90 to $95 per barrel but will have trouble surpassing $100 per barrel, said CIBC.

  • How Can I Estimate My Retirement Expenses?

    Anticipating your retirement expenses is key to saving the right amount in 401(k)s, IRAs and more. Although getting exact figures might not be possible, projecting costs for healthcare, housing and lifestyle can help you create a realistic savings goal during … Continue reading → The post How to Estimate Your Expenses in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What The Business Cycles Tell Us About Oil Prices

    A recent article from Reuters’ John Kemp underlines the cyclical nature of oil and gas prices and their correlation to the Kitchin and Juglar business cycles

  • I'm Worried About How the Pay Gap Will Affect My Retirement Income. What Should I Do?

    Women struggle to make their retirement funds last, according to a recent study from Alliance for Lifetime Income (ALI), an insurance and investment group, that produced a "State of Women 2022" report with HerMoney.com. That's because their earnings are hamstrung … Continue reading → The post The Secret For Women to Make Retirement Income Last? Get a Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.