5 things we learned from South Carolina football’s 28-7 win over Vanderbilt

South Carolina exorcised its 2023 demons in the rain on Saturday in Nashville. A year after missing out on a bowl game for the first time in coach Shane Beamer’s tenure, the Gamecocks (6-3, 4-3 SEC) are bowl-eligible once again after a 28-7 win over Vanderbilt.

Here are five things we learned from USC’s victory over Vandy.

1. Maybe South Carolina can win 10 games

Yes, that’s right. South Carolina has a chance at 10 wins. And not a “They have to beat four Top 10 teams and win a game with its fourth-string QB” chance. Like a real chance. Heck, there’s a shot the Gamecocks are favored in every remaining game this season.

Their schedule is as follows:

Nov. 16 vs. Missouri — The Tigers aren’t a great team despite somehow being 7-2. Granted, Mizzou hasn’t lost to South Carolina since Eli Drinkwitz took over, but on Saturday it needed a scoop-and-score to beat Oklahoma — the same OU team that USC beat by 26.

Nov. 23 vs Wofford — Explanation not needed.

Nov. 30 at Clemson — The Tigers aren’t world-beaters. They’ve already lost a home game this season to Louisville and South Carolina’s defensive line will be the best they’ve seen all season. Clemson will probably be favored, but not by much.

Bowl game on TBD — It’s uncertain, but the Gamecocks shouldn’t have too many player opt-outs. So they’ve got that going for them, which is nice.

That’s a real path to 10-3, which would be just the fifth 10-win season in school history. Say the Gamecocks slip up once down the stretch. South Carolina has only won nine or more games seven times ever.

The point: This is shaping up to be a historic team.

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) passes the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the game at FirstBank Stadium.

2. No one can sack LaNorris Sellers

For the second-straight week, I watched the entire South Carolina game then did a double-take with a glance at the stat sheet.

How the heck did quarterback LaNorris Sellers not get sacked? Again?

A week after dodging, dipping, ducking and diving his way out of an onslaught of Texas A&M pressure, he did the same thing Saturday. Just dead to rights, completely wrapped up, eyes to the ground. And he somehow slipped out.

On one play, with the Gamecocks backed up near their own end zone, a Vanderbilt defensive lineman was about 90% through with the tackle. He had control. He had Sellers contained. He basically had a sack.

“I was like, ‘OK, don’t turn the ball over,’ ” Sellers said. “And then he let go of me and I saw green grass. At that point, it’s just football.”

For one second, it looked like Sellers might get sacked for a safety. And the next? Sellers is spinning around, rolling to his left and chucking a 51-yard bomb to Jared Brown.

Sellers proved these last two weeks that you don’t need great blocking to avoid sacks. You just need to make some magic.

South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Joshua Simon (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.

3. Josh Simon is South Carolina’s best pass catcher

At the beginning of the season, I made three bold predictions about South Carolina. No. 2 on the list: A tight end will lead the team in receiving touchdowns.

Through nine games, I’m feeling pretty darn good. Here are the Gamecocks’ leaders in receiving touchdowns:

5, TE Josh Simon

3, WR Mazeo Bennett Jr.

1, WR Nyck Harbor

1. RB Rocket Sanders

1, RB Juju McDowell

1- TE Connor Cox

Simon, who transferred from Western Kentucky before last season, has developed into Sellers’ favorite target. It’s first down and the Gamecocks need some yards? Expect an out route to Simon. The Gamecocks need a first down? Expect a pass to Simon. The opposing defense is keying in on the run? Look for Simon.

He was really good in 2023 — 28 catches, 256 yards and 2 TDs — but it was hard to imagine him being the top pass catcher this year. Against Vanderbilt, he caught three passes for 40 yards and a 17-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

“I try not to portray myself doing this or doing that,” Simon said. “I just stay in the game plan. I play ball, man. I go out there and practice and, you know, practice execution becomes game-day reality.”

4. I love listening to Demetrius Knight

Knight is the fun part of the transfer portal. This complete unknown who comes from another school (Charlotte) ingrains himself into the fabric of the program and becomes a leader and fan favorite.

That is what Knight has become for the Gamecocks. He is South Carolina’s second-leading tackler (54), has six tackles for loss and two sacks. More than that, he might be the heart and soul of this Gamecocks defense — which is so rare for a first-year newcomer.

Head coach Shane Beamer said Knight spoke to the team on Friday night and “wowed the guys as he always does,” Beamer said.

Every time Knight — who is married with a child — talks, he sounds like your wise grandpa who knows exactly what to say. And a guy whose intentions you never have to question.

“(My teammates) quickly found out that I’m willing to die on the field with those guys,” he said Saturday. “It’s a gladiator sport. You’re gonna get hurt or you can wimp out, and that’s not in my blood.”

5. Will Saturday’s injuries have a lasting impact?

The Gamecocks went into Saturday as the least-injured team in the SEC, at least by the availability report data. Think about it: Basically no major contributors have sustained injuries that have kept them out more than a game.

It’s incredible. But, boy, it changed on Saturday.

Safety DQ Smith tweaked something during warmups and missed the game. (Peyton Williams took over and played well.)

Wide receiver Mazeo Bennett Jr., who was injured against Texas A&M, didn’t play a snap.

Left tackle Josiah Thompson was injured during Saturday’s game. (Tree Babalade came in.)

Edge rusher Dylan Stewart seemed to be hampered late in the game.

Defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway left the game with a hand injury.

“We were a MASH unit tonight,” Beamer said. “We’ve got to get guys healthy.”