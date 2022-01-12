5 Things To Know About 'Single's Inferno' Breakout Star Song Ji-a

Single's Inferno -- the latest reality dating show from South Korea -- has been taking over our feeds, joining Netflix's list of global top 10 titles ever since its premiere. One breakout star from the series is Song Ji-a, one of the 12 single contestants who aim to find love on a deserted island.

Those who have seen the eight-episode show will know Song was one of the most popular members, being noticed for her looks and confident personality. Despite being "stranded" on an island, she also stunned in eyecatching outfits featuring names like Chanel and Dior.

1. She's a content creator.

Song was already well-known in the social media space prior to starring on Single's Inferno. The star is a full-time content creator, sharing vlogs, makeup tutorials, fashion hauls and more on her YouTube channel, where she goes by "freezia." Some of Song's most popular posts include her wardrobe tour, as well as dance covers.

2. She was born and raised in Busan.

If you speak Korean, you would have noticed that Song isn't from the Seoul metropolitan area. The star was born and raised in Busan, one of Korea's largest cities that is known for its dialect (otherwise known as satoori). She moved from Busan to Seoul for university when she was 19 years old.

3. She majored in Korean traditional dance.

Prior to kicking off her career as an influencer and YouTuber, Song majored in Korean traditional dance at Hanyang University. The star previously shared that she had considered taking on ballet instead of traditional dance.

4. She gained millions of followers on Instagram and YouTube after Single's Inferno.

Much like Squid Game's Hoyeon Jung, Song saw a spike in Instagram followers and YouTube subscribers after the Single's Inferno hit Netflix. As of writing, she has 1.67 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.8 million followers on Instagram.

5. Her go-to perfume is Chanel's No.5.

Song revealed in her YouTube videos that she's been wearing Chanel's No.5 perfume since high school. Some of her other favorites include YSL Beauty's "Mon Paris" and Tom Ford's "Tubereuse Nue."