5 things to know about holiday toy drive and the Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

Thousands of Charlotte-area children will receive gifts of clothes and toys under the Christmas tree again this year, thanks to contributors to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte’s annual Angel Tree program.

In cases where donors don’t step up, Charlotte Observer readers cover the expense by giving to the Empty Stocking Fund, which the Observer has sponsored since about 1920.

Majors Jason and Bethany Burns began as the area commanders for The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte on June 18.

“While we are new to Charlotte, the community’s reputation is known far beyond its borders,” Jason Burns told the Observer. “We know this community is one that prides itself on banding together to meet needs. And we are confident this year that will again ring true.”

These are among the toys in the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte’s annual Angel Tree program.

How the Empty Stocking Fund works

In October, Salvation Army staff accepted and processed applications from families requesting assistance for the holidays. Parents gave wish lists of items for their children, and the requests were transferred to Angel Tree tags.

Each tag represents a child. Charlotte-area residents and groups anonymously “adopt” and buy gifts for the children, and will deliver the presents to The Salvation Army Christmas Center by Dec. 7. The center this year is at 1831 N. Tryon St.

The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte’s annual Angel Tree program has begun. It provides toys for children in need, and the Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund covers additional needed expenses. Seen here, the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary group met for a stocking-stuffing event Nov. 10.

Families in need

Families in various circumstances seek help from The Salvation Army, Jason Burns said.

The primary earner in a household could have unexpectedly lost a job, he said. Medical bills, loss of a family member and other factors also drive the need. “Some parents never thought they would be in a position of asking for help,” Burns said. “They are coming to us for the very first time because they don’t know where else to turn.

“Through programs like the Empty Stocking Fund, we can ensure that every child registered is taken care of,” he added.

Popular wish list items

The children’s wish lists often include the same popular toys any child would want, Burns said. “But we also see basic needs, such as coats, socks, shoes and more,” he said.

For the youngest children, parents often request necessities like diapers, wipes and car seats, Burns said.

Yolanda Brown, a member of the Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary, places gift filled stockings into a carrier.

The impact

Last season, Observer readers donated $164,526 to the campaign that helps provide gifts for kids, as well as senior citizens and people with disabilities.

Money raised by the 2022 Empty Stocking Fund campaign allowed The Salvation Army to buy 12,000 toys for this year’s campaign, along with gift cards for seniors, foster children and adults with disabilities, Salvation Army officials said.

The 2023 Angel Tree program will help about 4,000 families in Mecklenburg and Union counties, representing at least 5,500 children. And the program is providing gift cards to at least 1,500 seniors and 400 people with disabilities.

In 2022, the program served 2,607 families representing 6,662 children, officials said. The effort also served 1,715 seniors and provided 407 gift cards for foster children and individuals with disabilities, according to Salvation Army figures.

Burns said a favorite childhood memory of his “was coming down Christmas morning and seeing the Christmas tree and gifts underneath it.

“At The Salvation Army, we believe that every child should have the opportunity to experience the joy of a Christmas morning,” he said. “Every family should have an opportunity to create those special memories.”

Majors Jason and Bethany Burns were appointed as the area commanders for The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte effective June 18.

How to donate

To donate online, visit Empty Stocking Fund CLT.org.

To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, PO Box 31128, Charlotte NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.