5 Things To Know About Chanel's 2022/23 Métiers d'Art Show in Dakar, Senegal

The fashion crowd has been busy traveling lately, going from Cairo, Egypt for Kim Jones' latest Dior Men show to Dakar, Senegal for Chanel's 2022/23 Métiers d'Art show.

Marking Chanel's first-ever runway presentation in Africa, the event was the result of a years-long conversation between Virginie Viard and her team. "Going beyond the runway show, it’s the event as a whole that I took into account. We've been thinking about it for three years. I wanted it to happen gently, over several days of deep, respectful dialoguing," the designer shared in a press release. Channeling the energy of the '70s, Viard filled the runway with multicolored garments with sequins, tweeds and more, celebrating the culture and arts of Senegal.

From the opening performance to the celebrity attendance, continue scrolling to read more about the 2022/23 Métiers d'Art presentation.

The Location

Chanel 2023 Metiers d'Art Dakar Senegal Show Virginie Viard Images

The 2022/23 Métiers d'Art presentation marked Chanel's first-ever show in Africa. Taking place just after Dakar's 20th annual fashion week, the event was a key moment in the city's fashion space. The fashion house explained the aim was to "resonate with the artistic and cultural energy of the city," with models and attendees gathering in the former Palais de Justice.

Chanel explained in a press release that the decision to showcase the collection in Dakar was "the result of meetings three years ago with friends of the House who have lived there, who are carrying out artistic projects there, who are planning to do so, or who are simply interested in its creative effervescence." The brand aimed to highlight the "fashion, cinema, dance, literature, contemporary art and music" of Senegal.

The Campaign and Documentary

As usual, Chanel launched the Métiers d'Art show with accompanying campaigns and films. This time around, Viard tapped Senegalese photographer Malick Bodian and Sierra Leone–born editor Ib Kamara to lens the campaign, which stars models Alaato Jazyper and Loli Bahia.

The Parisian house additionally worked with filmmaker Ladj Ly and students from the Kourtrajme school in Montfermeil and Dakar to produce a documentary series on the collection. Comprised of four episodes, the series showcases everything from the preparation stages to the execution of the Métiers d'Art show.

The Opening Performance

Chanel 2023 Metiers d'Art Dakar Senegal Show Virginie Viard Images

The runway kicked off with a vibrant performance by local singer Obree Daman and dancers from the École des Sables, which is an international training center for traditional and contemporary African dances. The opening was a further celebration of the culture and spirit of Senegal, accompanying the runway collection filled with intricate embroideries, tweeds and sequins.

The Embroideries and Beads

Chanel 2023 Metiers d'Art Dakar Senegal Show Virginie Viard Images





Chanel 2023 Metiers d'Art Dakar Senegal Show Virginie Viard Images

Viard looked to the '70s for inspiration for her latest Métiers d'Art collection. Colors, silhouettes and more embodied the joyful spirit of the era, with flared trousers, fitted coats, vibrant colors and more dominating the runway. Chanel's signature motifs such as the camellia flower was seen in intricate embroidery work, along with sequins, tweeds and more.

Celebrity Attendance

Chanel 2023 Metiers d'Art Dakar Senegal Show Virginie Viard Images





Chanel 2023 Metiers d'Art Dakar Senegal Show Virginie Viard Images





Chanel 2023 Metiers d'Art Dakar Senegal Show Virginie Viard Images





Chanel 2023 Metiers d'Art Dakar Senegal Show Virginie Viard Images





Chanel 2023 Metiers d'Art Dakar Senegal Show Virginie Viard Images

Stars and close friends of the house of Chanel flew to Senegal to attend the event. Whitney Peak wore a teal-blue dress paired with matching eyeliner, while Naomi Campbell went for a long, classic tweed jacket in white. Pharrell Williams kept it casual in a pink floral tee with a bucket hat, and Japanese actor Nana Komatsu arrived in a striped, sequined number.