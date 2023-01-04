5 Things to Expect From Streaming in 2023 | PRO Insight

Whip Media
·5 min read
Getty/Christopher Smith, TheWrap

The past year has no doubt been a transformative one for streaming and the media industry as a whole. As we enter 2023, here are five predictions on how the entire streaming space will evolve this year.

Growth of FAST skyrockets

Streamers embraced ad-supported models this year and specifically free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels exploded as consumers looked for a more affordable streaming alternative. According to a recent Whip Media survey, consumers report their current streaming spending is at about $48 a month in the U.S. and the majority don’t plan to increase it. If anything, the signs point towards viewers reducing their streaming budget in 2023.

Both awareness and use of free ad-supported streaming TV services grew in 2022, according to Whip Media data, with 49% of U.S. adults reporting they use a free streaming service on at least a monthly basis. We anticipate this will grow in 2023 as FAST platforms continue to expand their reach and introduce new channels and programming.

Also Read:
‘Top Gun Maverick’ Cruises Into Top 3 on This Week’s Streaming Movie Ranker | Chart

Increasing focus on franchises

While streamers continue to pursue hybrid release strategies, audiences have proven this year that they will return to theaters for big IP movie releases including “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

According to a recent Whip Media survey, 43% of respondents said a “franchise I like” is the most important factor when choosing to see a movie in a theater.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is the next film demonstrating a well-known franchise can draw big crowds at the box office (after pulling in $1.3 billion worldwide).

Strong franchises don’t just help at the box office, either. As we’ve seen recently with “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Glass Onion,” the new “Knives Out” sequel, movies based on popular franchises tend to have great runs when they move to streaming, too. That streaming boon is only becoming more important, too, as the major streaming video on-demand services (SVODs) battle to keep you watching their service — and off of their rivals.

Next year, we’ll see theatrical releases increasingly shift towards bigger franchise films. In fact, there are quite a few coming in the first half of 2023 including “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “The Marvels,” “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” and “Fast X,” to name a few films that are highly anticipated according to Whip Media data. Not to mention the many streaming TV series being released in 2023 based on popular franchises.

Also Read:
Top 10 Shows ‘The White Lotus’ Fans Are Watching Right Now | Chart

Demand for data increases

In 2023 the demand for data, among streamers and networks, will only continue to grow. The market is so competitive and the costs to develop content, market it and retain customers all continue to increase — making data crucial to understanding interest in viewership, engagement and how TV and film content will perform.

Data helps inform curation, marketing, licensing, programming and development decisions. Ultimately, all this data is integral to attracting and retaining audiences, boosting viewership and maximizing revenue. If M&E companies are cutting back their content spending and making fewer bets, possessing data that helps predict which TV and film titles will perform best will put them in the best position to succeed.

Sports and live events shifting to streaming

Amazon’s deal with the NFL to stream Thursday Night Football signaled we’ve entered a new era when it comes to live sports. And recently there have been reports and rumblings about Netflix making a play for sports rights.

Amazon’s deal illuminates the direction we’re now heading in. It isn’t 2013 anymore — streaming is now a viable option when it comes to sports broadcasting.

Remember, Apple TV+ also started streaming MLB games on Fridays this year and will show MLS games starting next year. Additionally, YouTube TV just reached a deal to carry the NFL Sunday Ticket for more than $2 billion per year — ending the package’s 28-year run on DirecTV. Other services have joined in as well. Peacock, Paramount+, and Warner Bros. Discovery have all announced deals for live sports this year.

We’re moving towards more of a hybrid model where leagues package certain games for streaming while keeping the majority of games on traditional networks. Streamers are doing the same with live events like the “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium” concert on Disney+. This model and the shifting of sports and live events towards streaming will accelerate in 2023.

Also Read:
10 TV Shows ‘House of the Dragon’ Fans Are Also Watching Right Now | Chart

Local content gaining ground

International markets continue to be the big battleground in the streaming wars and developing local content is key to that strategy. Over the last three years, U.S. content has declined 10% in its share of views in key European territories according to Whip Media data. The viewing that had been going to U.S. television series has moved to programs from the local market, Asia (in the form of anime and K-dramas), and a wide mix of other countries. Regulations that require SVODs operating in Europe to invest in local series and films will further ramp up local productions. Platforms will continue to look beyond the U.S. for programming to differentiate themselves and satisfy consumer demand.

The business of streaming continues to be dynamic and if 2022 indicates anything, this year will be just as transformative.

Richard Rosenblatt is the founder, chairman and CEO of Whip Media, a WrapPRO partner. Click here for more from Whip Media.

Also Read:
How Netflix Could Use the ‘Stranger Things’ Release Strategy to Keep Subscribers | Chart

Latest Stories

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Connor McDavid shines as Oilers pound Kraken 7-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 7-2 on Friday night. Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each scored twice as Edmonton won for the third time in four games. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists, and Darnell Nurse finished with a goal and an assist. McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games, matching his career best. He has 16 goals and 21 assists during the stretch. Brandon Tanev and Daniel Sprong scored for Seattle in its thi

  • Bunting scores two, Leafs top Avalanche 6-2

    DENVER (AP) — Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon’s return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto. “They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push,” Matthews said. “I thought we would be defended really well a

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Panthers' failure to reach playoffs hurts Wilks' job hopes

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks’ bid to become Carolina’s next full-time head coach took a huge hit Sunday after the Panthers blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead and lost 30-24 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eliminating them from playoff contention. Wilks is 5-6 since taking over as interim coach for Matt Rhule, who was fired after Week 5. And while Wilks has the support of the players in the locker room, it seems unlikely it will be enough to save his job as owner David Tepper heads into deci

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' rolls with new broadcast crew

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadcast crews sometimes face the same challenges as the NFL teams they cover. Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year. Through last Sunday’s overtime game between the Tampa Bay B

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • Rosburg, Broncos try to move on from officiating in KC

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jerry Rosburg doesn't want to get fined during his two-game stint as the Broncos' interim coach. So he declined to criticize the officials for not flagging Chris Jones after he hit Russell Wilson in the head and then body-slammed him on a game-sealing fourth-down sack Sunday. It was a textbook example of the type of hit on quarterbacks the NFL has tried diligently to get rid of in recent seasons. “I know how the NFL office works when it comes to coaches criticizing offici

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

    BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Somehow, the Dolphins still have a real chance at playoffs

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They might not have their starting quarterback. They might not have their backup quarterback. They’ve lost five consecutive games and haven’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record since September. Somehow, the Miami Dolphins still have life. No team in NFL history has had losing streaks of both three and five games in the same season and made the playoffs. But the Dolphins — with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday and some help from the Buffalo Bills —

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul