5 things you didn't know about the March on Washington and MLK's 'I Have a Dream' speech

On August 28, 1963 hundreds of thousands of people poured into Washington, D.C. for the March on Washington, one of the most important civil rights demonstrations of the 20th century.

Many remember it as the day where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famed "I Have a Dream" speech, but the original goals and primary organizers of the march are often overlooked, according to William P. Jones, author of The March on Washington: Jobs, Freedom and the Forgotten History of Civil Rights. Marches on the national mall have become somewhat common, but Jones said the demonstration in 1963, which helped secure legislation barring employment discrimination, "transformed that type of protest."

"Almost everybody anticipated that this was going to be a really threatening and violent event," he said. "Because the '63 march was so effective it became a model."

Thousands of people are expected to gather Friday to mark the 57th anniversary of the march in Washington, D.C., for the Get Your Knee Off Our Necks Commitment March on Washington hosted by Rev. Al Sharpton and the National Action Network, or NAN. The march, which is held on the anniversary of Emmett Till's death, comes as several police killings of Black people this year have fueled ongoing protests, some of them violent, across the country.

Here are five thing you didn't know about the original march.

'People are not going to stop': 57 years later, thousands to gather for another March on Washington on Friday

Going to the March on Washington?: What to expect, how to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic

The full name was the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom

While many associated the March on Washington with the push to end segregation and secure voting rights, the full title of the march sheds light on the organizer's main demand: radical changes to the economic system.

"Those things were deeply interconnected," he said. "The march by promoting that slogan 'for jobs and freedom' seems to make that point that economic justice and racial equality went hand in hand and you weren’t going to get one without the other."

The initial goal of the march was to push for equal access to jobs and a federal law banning employment discrimination, which was legal prior to the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Jones said. Organizers also wanted the federal government to raise the minimum wage and create a jobs program for all unemployed workers.

Jones said the purpose of the march is often overlooked because of the attention given to King's speech, which doesn't touch on the specific goals of the march likely because King was last to speak to the crowd which had already heard the goals many times that day.

View photos The Big Six: John Lewis, Whitney Young, A. Philip Randolph, Martin Luther King, James Farmer and Roy Wilkins meet in 1963 in New York City to plan the March on Washington. More

The march was organized by an openly gay Black man

One of the primary organizers of the march was A. Philip Randolph, a Black union leader and socialist who was seen as the "dean of the civil rights movement," according to Jones. When Randolph began planning the march, he asked Bayard Rustin, a prominent civil rights strategist who had trained King in nonviolence, to lead to demonstration.

Organizers including Roy Wilkins, director of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, objected to Rustin being the primary leader of the march because he had previously been affiliated with the communist movement and because he'd been arrested over his sexuality.

"Those objections did not really prevail in part because A. Philip Randolph recognized how important it was to have Bayard Rustin in the leadership role of the march," Jones said. "It was also in part because Rustin himself really was completely unapologetic. He refused to make the argument that his sexuality had any bearing on his ability to be an effective organizer."

Story continues