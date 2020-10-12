5 things behind Exeter’s remarkable rise to the top

Exeter will contest their first European final on Saturday when they meet French club Racing 92 in a Heineken Champions Cup showdown at Ashton Gate.

It continues the Chiefs’ remarkable journey that saw them attain Premiership status just 10 years ago.

Here, the PA news agency assesses some of the reasons for their success.

Rob Baxter

Rob Baxter

Director of rugby Baxter has proved a major factor behind Exeter’s success story. The 49-year-old Devonian made close to 300 appearances for the club as a back-row forward during a 14-year playing stint there, and was captain for several seasons. He was appointed head coach in May 2009, and just 12 months later Exeter achieved promotion from the Championship to the Premiership. An outstanding leader and man-manager, Baxter saw the Chiefs crowned Premiership champions three years ago, and they are now two wins away from a domestic and European double achieved by only three other English clubs – Leicester, Wasps and Saracens.

Culture

Exeter's Sandy Park home

Exeter’s day-to-day operations are the envy of many, and at the heart of it is an unbreakable bond between players, coaches and staff. It is an organisation that thrives on being a focal part of its community, with Chiefs’ move to Sandy Park from the County Ground in 2006 also seeing a conference centre incorporated, while a £25million, 250-room hotel is under construction. It is a remarkable product built around sustained success on the field, while generating a thriving business off it, and the buy-in from all concerned is pivotal to the Chiefs’ success.

Tony Rowe

Tony Rowe

