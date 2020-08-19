5 takeaways of the second night of the Democratic convention

In this screenshot from the party's livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.) announces the Nevada delegates' choice for the presidential nominee during the virtual convention. (DNCC via Getty Images)

For four months, Joe Biden has been the presumptive Democratic nominee for president. On Tuesday, that qualifier was dropped as Biden officially became the party's nominee.

The milestone, which Biden first sought more than 30 years ago, was marked by a slickly produced evening of virtual-convention programming, in which Democrats featured both party elders and up-and-comers, and plenty of Trump bashing.

Here's what you need to know about the DNC's second night.

Back to normal — kind of

Perhaps even more than the first night, Tuesday's prime-time Democratic convention had an "only in 2020" vibe. The all-virtual format, reflecting the year's singular blend of catastrophe — the global pandemic, a limping economy, civic unrest around racial justice — upended the timeworn tradition of a raucous call of the states to nominate the presidential candidate.

Gone were the scenes of delegates in funny hats pressed cheek-by-jowl around their states' spokespersons as each state was called, in alphabetical order, to announce its votes. That didn't mean the proceedings were completely devoid of the pageantry that political junkies have come to expect. The roll call, as Democratic Party chair Tom Perez acknowledged, was "unconventional," beaming in footage from across the nation's 57 states and territories.

But first came the nominating speeches for Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the primary rival who racked up the second-largest number of delegates. Each speaker was aired from a different location.

The first of three people to nominate Biden was herself an unorthodox choice: Jacquelyn Brittany, a security guard in the New York Times headquarters who blurted out her love for Biden when they shared an elevator last December. The encounter, which was captured on film, soon went viral. "Joe Biden has room in his heart for more than just himself," said Brittany, calling him her "friend."

Catch a rising star

A convention's keynote address can be a prime launchpad for political up-and-comers — just ask Barack Obama, whose 2004 speech as a state senator propelled him to the U.S. Senate and then the White House in just four years.

This year, in a first, the address was divvied up among 17 of the party’s younger, fresh faces: a mix of members of Congress from swing districts, state legislators, a county commissioner, state agriculture commissioner and mayors — most from battleground states — as well as the president of Navajo Nation. The jump-cut compilation of multiple people speaking from the same script let Democrats show off the diversity of their party -- and gave viewers a glimpse of politicians’ living rooms and kitchens.

But the patchwork approach meant that no single politician got the breakout moment that mattered so much to Obama. Even Stacey Abrams — the former Georgia gubernatorial candidate who has forged a national profile in her push for voting rights, and was among those Biden considered for his running mate —- got just a few extra minutes to cap off the keynote address, an elevated role but hardly a memorable one.

The convention has come under scrutiny by some in the party for giving some of its most recognizable young stars short shrift. New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive firebrand, got just one minute to speak, in nominating her political hero, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Security credentials

The first night of the convention included some strenuous courting of Republicans who may feel weary of Trump, but wary of voting for a Democrat. Tuesday's programming continued to extend the welcome.

The bipartisan appeal focused largely on foreign policy, for which Biden is well known given his experience as the former longtime chair of the Senate committee on Foreign Relations Committee and President Obama's vice president. Colin Powell, secretary of state under President George W. Bush, made his first appearance at a Democratic convention (although he has backed Democratic presidential candidates in the past) to tout Biden as far superior to Trump to be commander-in-chief.

"Joe Biden will be a president we will all be proud to salute," he said. Powell was followed by a video focusing on Biden's "unlikely" friendship with the late GOP Sen. John McCain, a bond rooted in their shared interest in world affairs.

