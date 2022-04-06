These 5 sustainable adidas finds are absolutely worth the investment

This article is brought to you by adidas and created by In The Know’s commerce team. If you decide to purchase products through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Adidas is one of the most well-known and respected athletic wear brands in history. The glowing reputation came due to many, many years of giving back — both from the brand itself and its consumers.

The brand kicked off its Give Back campaign in January 2022, where you can "give your gear a future." This new initiative rewards you for giving out-of-use shoes and clothes from any brand — not just adidas — in any condition "the chance to be resold or reused."

As adidas perfectly puts it, “You might be done, but your gear’s not.”

This exciting new program that promotes sustainability and reduces waste is available exclusively on the adidas app. So, click here to download it on your Apple or Android device.

If you’re curious to know how the Give Back campaign works, here’s a quick five-part guide that takes you through the process:

  1. Clean out your closet: Go to the adidas app account page and select the “Give Back” tab.

  2. Pack your gear: Once you’ve chosen what you’d like to get rid of, put the items from any brand in any condition in any bag or box under 60 inches with a maximum weight of 30 pounds.

  3. Ship it: Print and attach the prepaid shipping label and ship it via FedEx or USPS.

  4. It’s sorted: Adidas goes through your shoes and clothes before reselling or reusing them.

  5. You get rewarded: You’ll earn 200 Creators Club member points and up to $40 worth of adidas vouchers.

In the spirit of sustainability and giving back, check out five of the best eco-friendly and sustainably sourced adidas finds that are absolutely worth the investment below.

1. adidas Men’s AEROREADY Designed 2 Move Woven Sport Shorts, $30

Credit: adidas
Credit: adidas

Buy Now at adidas

These training shorts have the simple, classic look that adidas has perfected over the years. They’re extremely comfortable, roomy and have a moisture-absorbing front with AEROREADY to help keep you dry when you work out.

Best of all, these shorts are made with Primegreen — a series of high-performance recycled materials. They come in six colors and five sizes.

2. adidas Women’s Adicolor Classics 3-Stripes Tights, $40

Credit: adidas
Credit: adidas

Buy Now at adidas

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect leggings that are high-waisted, flattering and actually body-conscious, the adidas Adicolor Classics 3-Stripes Tights are the ones to buy. They come in four colors and six different sizes and are made of soft, stretchy cotton.

In fact, since these are made with the Better Cotton Initiative, when you buy these, you’ll be supporting more sustainable cotton farming.

3. adidas Women's Trio Track Jacket (Plus Size), $40 (Orig. $50)

Credit: adidas
Credit: adidas

Buy Now at adidas

A moisture-wicking jacket is a must-have for any and every wardrobe, and the adidas Women's Trio Track Plus Size Jacket is one of the best options you'll find — and it's made with recycled materials.

This jacket helps protect you from the wind and rain with recycled materials. Its water-absorbent, breathable design keeps you comfortable, and the classic on-pitch style is perfect for working out or running errands. This piece is part of the brand's ambition to end plastic waste.

4. adidas Women’s NMD_R1 Primeblue Shoes, $150

Credit: adidas
Credit: adidas

Buy Now at adidas

We can’t talk about adidas without touching on the brand’s iconic shoes. Its Primeblue line is one of the most popular to date, and these, in particular, are actually made with recycled materials.

They feature a stretchy knit upper crafted from recycled materials that hug your feet for the best comfort while you’re on the go. These are perfect for long commutes and slick city sidewalks, thanks to the grippy rubber outsole and Boost midsole.

These sneakers are also made with Primeblue, a high-performance recycled material made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic. They come in both white and black, and sizes range from five to 11.

5. adidas Adicolor Backpack, $35

Credit: adidas
Credit: adidas

Buy Now at adidas

Lastly, if you travel or commute often or need a backpack that easily stores a lot without looking bulky, the adidas Adicolor Backpack is your best bet.

This backpack features a roomy main compartment and front and side pockets to keep all of your essentials organized and accessible. Best of all, this find is made with high-performance recycled contents as a part of adidas' ambition to end plastic waste.

