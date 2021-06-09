5 stylish hats on Amazon for under $25 that instantly elevate any outfit

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Summertime can mean a lot of different things: trips to the beach, brunch with your friends, partying by the pool and catching flights. No matter how you’re spending your summer days, there’s no denying that a good hat shields you from harmful UV rays and can also add a pop of flair to your outfit.

Thankfully, there are a lot of quality summer hats on Amazon that retail for less than $25 and are very well made. If you’re looking to add a few hats to your summer wardrobe, start with these five.

An effortless summer beret is the perfect hat accessory when you’re on the go or just need something quickly to throw on. You can also grab this in six different colors.

Nothing says summer on the beach quite like an oversized brim sun hat. Available in nine different colors, this hat is sure to make a statement and shield you from harmful sun rays wherever you are.

You may not think of a baseball cap when thinking of “glam,” but anyone who has had a bad hair day knows how one of these can easily save the day. Plus, how can you deny a hat this cute and pink?

Without a doubt, everyone needs a fedora in their life. These fedoras come in 24 different colors, which means you can have one for every outfit and day of the week.

Sun visors are the greatest option for those who either want to wear a summer updo or just need a bit more space. Available in 13 different colors, this hat has a wide-brim feature that’s perfect for protecting your face while out and about.

