5 Styling Ideas for When You Need to Push Your Wash Day Back

Kayla Greaves
·2 min read
ALL NATURAL: Styling Ideas for When You Need to Push Your Wash Day Back

Getty Images/InStyle

Let's be honest — we've all been there: It's Saturday, aka wash day, and something just so happens to pop up.

And while it's great to have plans other than washing your hair on a weekend, trying to figure out what to do with said hair while it's in a dry, stale state is the opposite of a good time. Luckily, there are a few styles you can create that will not only have your strands looking refreshed, but no one will be able to tell your hair isn't freshly washed — promise.

Discover five of the best natural hairstyle ideas for when you need to push your wash day back, ahead.

Slicked-Back Bun

While we're sure Tia Mowry's hair was freshly washed before creating this look, there's no harm in taking inspiration from her slicked-back style. To create, simply spritz your hair with water until damp, then add some gel or a light leave-in conditioner, and brush into a low bun. For extra hold, use a silk scarf to wrap your hair for 10 to 15 minutes.

Head Wrap

If you used a little too much product and your hair is starting to flake, simply grab a head wrap to conceal your curls. You can even finish off by styling your baby hairs if you're feeling up for it.

Headband

If you're looking to conceal most of your hair, but don't want to think about your edges, swap a head wrap for a stylish headband.

VIDEO: 7 Tips for Preventing Natural Hair Breakage This Winter

Space Buns

Space buns are a cute way to get your hair up and out of your face — especially when you know you're due for a wash. To create, simply spritz your hair with water, do a part in the middle, add a little gel, and brush upwards. Next, create two Bantu knots, then voila!

Picked Out 'Fro

When all else fails, simply embrace your in-need-of-a-wash-day frizz and pick out your Afro. This is one look that will never go out of style.

This is All Natural. From the kinkiest coils to loose waves, we're celebrating natural hair in its many forms by sharing expert tips for styling, maintenance, and haircare.

