5 stunning views of Northwestern football's (temporary) field on Lake Michigan

It's temporary, but Northwestern's current football stadium has to be among the most beautiful in college football this season.

The Wildcats' regular home venue, Ryan Field, is undergoing a major renovation, and the project is expected to take two years. So while that's happening, Northwestern football's temporary home field is the one typically used by the Wildcats' women's lacrosse and soccer teams.

Like Northwestern's Evanston, Illinois campus, the field is on Lake Michigan — but really, really on Lake Michigan — and unsurprisingly, the views are spectacular in gorgeous fall Chicagoland weather.

So here are five stunning views of Northwestern football's temporary home field during its season opener against Miami (Ohio).

Beautiful Day for Football 🌞🌊



Wildcat Nation, how we feeling? pic.twitter.com/jQiSQXZieg — Northwestern Athletics (@NU_Sports) August 31, 2024

A first look at gameday inside Northwestern’s temporary lakefront football stadium 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/1RfphV9vZZ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 31, 2024

IDC what you think Northwestern's stadium this year is awesome. pic.twitter.com/aTRIZiej1W — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 31, 2024

Northwestern’s temporary stadium looks so cool I am actively mad they are spending $800 million on a permanent stadium https://t.co/G4npuj7HkF — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) August 31, 2024

