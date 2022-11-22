New 5-storey mixed use apartment and commercial building gets zoning

The rezoning has been unanimously passed, moving a new five-storey, 52-unit mixed residential and commercial building in Strathroy closer to reality.

The land on Adelaide Road between the road to Canadian Tire and Carroll Street currently has a single house on it. When complete, along with the 52 apartments it would have over 9,000 square feet of commercial space at the ground floor and 94 parking spaces -- 52 for those living there and the rest shared by visitors and customers.

There was an open house on Sept. 15 and a public meeting Aug. 2. Concerns included parking and the proximity to traffic lights. The one neighbour also submitted their concern that the building would be too large and have a negative effect on their residential property.

Coun. Sandi Hipple at the Nov. 7 council meeting said she does not agree with having the access on Adelaide Road, saying the area is too busy.

Senior planner Tim Williams said staff will be talking to Canadian Tire about access at their property entrance

The rezoning changes it from low density residential R1 to highway commercial with site-specific provisions to establish an increased building height, setback to the center line of the county road, and create a shared parking rate for residential tenants and visitors as well as commercial use.

The application was made by Brock Development Group on behalf of Even Square Inc.

Chris Gareau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Middlesex Banner