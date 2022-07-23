5-star recruit GG Jackson commits to South Carolina. How social media reacted

South Carolina men’s basketball was thrust into the national spotlight Saturday as five-star recruit and former UNC pledge GG Jackson committed to the Gamecocks.

Jackson, who played locally at Ridge View High School and ranked as the No. 1 player in the class of 2023 on numerous recruiting sites, will reclassify to 2022 and join first-year coach Lamont Paris’ program for the upcoming season.

Jackson, a 6-foot-9 power forward, had previously committed to UNC and coach Hubert Davis on April 27. He decommitted from the Tar Heels on July 14.

Here’s how social media reacted to the news of South Carolina landing its top all-time commit in the modern recruiting era, which dates back to 2000.

What a day to be a GameCock — Meechie Johnson (@MeechieJohnson0) July 23, 2022

GG Jackson, arguably the best player in the country, is headed to play for this man at South Carolina. Huge pickup for new coach Lamont Paris — who looks pretty excited here in the gym at Peach Jam after hearing the news. pic.twitter.com/lVt5e0D8Nu — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 23, 2022

