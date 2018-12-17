5-star prospect Aubrey Solomon transferring from Michigan

Aubrey Solomon was a five-star recruit in the class of 2017 for Michigan. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

One of the highest-rated recruits of the Jim Harbaugh era is leaving Michigan.

After multiple reports emerged earlier Monday, the program confirmed that defensive lineman Aubrey Solomon has been granted permission “to speak with other schools.” Michigan did not say that Solomon has decided to transfer, though several media outlets are reporting that the five-star prospect has already made up his mind. Stadium’s Brett McMurphy was first to report the news.

Michigan said giving Solomon permission to contact other programs “gives him the opportunity to transfer or stay at Michigan.” New NCAA rules mandate that schools place a student-athlete’s name into a transfer database once the player informs the school of his or her intent to transfer. Coaches from other schools can recruit the athlete once his or her name appears in the database. Schools have two business days to do so.

Solomon was one of three five-star recruits in 2017 class

Solomon, a native of Leesburg, Georgia, was one of three five-star recruits that Michigan signed in the class of 2017. He played in all 13 games and made three starts as a true freshman, totaling 18 tackles. Solomon dealt with injuries throughout the 2018 season and was limited to game action in just five contests.

With Rashan Gary moving on to the NFL and Chase Winovich expected to join him, plus the loss of seniors Bryan Mone and Lawrence Marshall to graduation, the departure of the 6-foot-2, 287-pound Solomon leaves the Wolverines pretty thin up front entering 2019. Solomon seemed like a pretty safe bet to be a big part of the D-line rotation next year. Carlo Kemp and Kwity Paye, both significant contributors this season, should be back next fall.

Now, he’s leaving Ann Arbor, becoming the seventh member of UM’s vaunted 2017 class to transfer from the program.

Solomon’s recruitment drew headlines after a Michigan mistake

In August 2016, Solomon decommitted from Michigan. He said part of the reason for that decision was because his mother was sent a thank you note for attending a barbecue on UM’s campus. The problem? They did not attend.

“I do not know which recruit they were talking to, but it was not me. It was just a little heartbreaking, for me to supposedly be so high on their list, for them to confuse me with someone else. Plus they spelled both of my names wrong after I told them, but that was not the main issue. I guess they do not have tabs on me,” Solomon said at the time.

However, Solomon came back around and signed with the Wolverines on National Signing Day.

