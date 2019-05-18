5-star defensive end Myles Murphy commits to Clemson

Clemson's 2020 recruiting class keeps on getting better.

The Tigers on Friday secured yet another five-star commitment, this time from Myles Murphy, the No. 8 overall player in the country and the No. 2 strongside defensive end according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.

"Throughout this process, I have not only considered what school would be best for me on the field but off the field as well," Murphy said as he announced his decision (via tigernet.com). "In addition to pursuing my career in football, I will also be majoring in engineering. With that being said, I plan to continue my academic and athletic career at Clemson University."

Murphy (6-5, 260), from Powder Springs, Ga., adds to what is by far the best recruiting class in 2020. His commitment gives Dabo Swinney's Tigers five such players through May (no other team has two).

Murphy joins a class that includes five-star players in Bryan Bresee (No. 2 overall, No. 1 defensive tackle), DJ Uiagalelei (No. 13 overall, No. 1 pro-style quarterback), Demarkcus Bowman (No. 17 overall, No. 2 running back) and Fred Davis II (No. 28 overall, No. 3 cornerback).

That doesn't include the 10 four-star players Clemson has received commitments from either. In all, Clemson has eight players from 247Sports' Composite top 100 secured for the 2020 class.