5 Standout Footwear Trends from Paris Fashion Week Men's

While the debate on high fashion's influence in the current social media-driven landscape remains contentious, runway collections are still an excellent indicator of what trends will trickle onto the red carpet and into mass-market retailers.

Judging by the men's Spring/Summer 2023 collections, next season's footwear ranges from classic sneaker silhouettes to trendy slides and sandals. Read on for our favorite footwear straight from the runway.

Hermès Trainers

Men's Fashion Week Paris Spring Summer 2023 Hermes Loewe Hermes Fendi Kid Super Trends

Hermès offset its leisure-focused collection with brightly-colored trainers in pink, orange and blue colorways. The classic shape is a sure crowd pleaser, blending a throwback aesthetic with a stroke of luxury.

Fendi Sponge Slippers

Fendi reinvented the viral bubble slide with monogram detail and an exaggerated sole. Expect to see these poolside, styled with the brand's vast offering of short-shorts.

Kid Super Lace-Up Slides

Kid Super styled its collection of painterly suiting and print-heavy separates with a selection of slides featuring exaggerated rope lace detail. In true Kid Super fashion, the sandals were paired with contrasting socks in vibrant hues.

JW Anderson Rhinestone Sandals

JW Anderson celebrated skate culture and the early aughts with its Spring/Summer 2023 collection that included bulbous slides with crystallized soles.

Loewe

Loewe continues its reign of viral footwear with an array of sprouting sneakers. The embellishment continues onto the collection's apparel, including a black overcoat bearing the grassy theme.