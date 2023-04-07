5 Spring-Ready Handbags a Fashion Editor Is Wearing All Season — Starting at $22

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

As your resident fashion editor, it’s my job to bring you the best, on-trend style offerings, and today, I’m focusing on spring handbags. Not only are they an optimal solution to carrying all of our day-to-day essentials, but they also provide an opportunity to play with bright colors, unique textures, and elevated shapes. Below, I’m sharing the top five bags I’ll be relying on all season — starting at just $22:

Kate Spade New York Sam Icon Spazzolato Tote

Nordstrom

This first option comes from Kate Spade and is shamelessly inspired by Heide Klum. In March, Klum stepped out with a salmon-pink bag in hand, and I immediately knew I needed to find a lookalike. Well, Kate Spade came in clutch (pun intended) with this leather tote. The color is reminiscent of spring cherry blossoms while the small size is ideal for carrying around with ease. Best of all, you can loop the handles around your forearm or add the crossbody strap for hands-free carrying. If pink isn’t your color, consider the green, black, orange, or purple variations.

Shop now: $209–$298; nordstrom.com and katespade.com

Madewell Piazza Oversized Tote

Madewell

We can’t talk about handbag trends without calling out the oversized slouchy bag style Jennifer Lawrence, Gigi Hadid, and Katie Holmes can’t stop wearing. I get why they’re obsessed, as you can fit everything you need for the day and more while still looking chic. This Madewell tote meets all of that criteria, and IMO, will become the only bag you’ll ever need. I suggest opting for the light brown color to add the seasonal allure we’re all craving, though the black option is a classic. No matter which shade you go with, you’ll enjoy its extra large size, spacious interior, and sleek leather material.

Shop now: $179 (Originally $198); madewell.com and nordstrom.com

Van Caro Crochet Shoulder Bag

Amazon

Margot Robbie influenced this next pick, as I had heart eyes for her textured bucket bag back in January. Three months later, I’m still in love with it, and I found a similar option on Amazon for $22. The crochet bag includes a drawstring closure and two-option carrying handles. I can see myself styling this bag for a picnic in the park, a rooftop dinner, or a Saturday brunch — and you just really can’t beat the price.

Shop now: $22 with coupon (Originally $23); amazon.com

Frances Valentine Paige Wicker Clutch

Nordstrom

Sometimes, you need more of a wallet than a full-on bag, but a place to stash your lipgloss is still essential! If that’s you, then a clutch may be your best bet. Now, you don’t have to be like Victoria Beckham and carry something resembling an animal if that’s not your vibe, but instead, opt for a wicker clutch that was made for the warm season. This Frances Valentine clutch reminds me of a picnic basket in the best way, and floods me with memories of laughter and sunshine. The yellow option will also add a burst of color to any ‘fit, while the blue and brown choices are just as good. Not to mention, you can add the bag’s delicate strap and throw it over your shoulder if your hands get tired.

Shop now: $198; nordstrom.com and francesvalentine.com

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

Lululemon

Last but not least, is the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag used by Lucy Hale, Camila Cabello, and myself. I own not one, not two, but three of these bags, but I may just have to snag this white and beige spring addition. Not only does it keep all of your belongings close by while freeing up your hands, but it will match your pastel outfits seamlessly — and dare I say become your new favorite carry-all accessory. But I have to warn you, these fanny packs sell out like crazy, and I’m sure this seasonal offering will go even faster. So if you want the spring-approved color, I’d hurry.

Shop now: $48; lululemon.com



