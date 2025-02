5 sports to watch before the Super Bowl, including a lot of women's college hoops

David Butler II-Imagn Images

It's officially Super Bowl Sunday. But just because the Super Bowl is the biggest American sporting event on the calendar doesn't mean it's the only event on Super Bowl Sunday.

In fact, there are several other sports you can tune into before the 2025 Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Whether you're entertaining guests before the big game, looking for alternative options to the many Super Bowl pregame shows or just trying to kill time on your couch with some non-football sports, we've got you covered.

SUPER BOWL 2025: 5 reasons why the Super Bowl should be on a Saturday

Super Bowl 59 between the Chiefs and Eagles kicks off in New Orleans at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox. Here's a look at what sports you can watch before the 2025 Super Bowl.

Golf: WM Phoenix Open

1 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, 3 p.m. ET on CBS

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 07: Max Homa of the United States walks off the 16th green during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

NBA: 3 games

Hornets vs. Pistons, 1 p.m. ET, League Pass

Raptors vs. Rockets, 2 p.m. ET, League Pass

76ers vs. Bucks, 2 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+

Jan 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

NHL: 2 games

Utah Hockey Club vs. Capitals, 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Lightning vs. Canadiens, 1 p.m. ET, NHL Network

Mar 20, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-715168 ORIG FILE ID: 20240320_ads_si2_096.JPG

Men's college basketball: 8 games

Rutgers vs. No. 18 Maryland, noon ET, Big Ten Network

George Washington vs. St. Bonaventure, noon ET, USA Network

Xavier vs. Villanova, noon ET, FS1

Temple vs. No. 17 Memphis, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Wichita State vs. South Florida, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Massachusetts vs. La Salle, 2 p.m. ET, USA Network

Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 2 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Nov 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard DeShawn Harris-Smith (5) drives to the basket against Canisius Golden Griffins guard Paul McMillan IV (34) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Women's college basketball: 40 games

No. 5 UConn vs. Providence, noon ET, CBS Sports Network

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia, noon ET, ACC Network

Stanford vs. Louisville, noon ET, ESPN2

Arkansas vs. Georgia, noon ET, SEC Network

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+

UNC Wilmington vs. Drexel, 1 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Purdue vs. Rutgers, 1 p.m. ET, B1G+

Elon vs. Towson, 1 p.m. ET

No. 2 South Carolina vs. No. 4 Texas, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

Nov 17, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Raven Johnson (25) shoots over East Carolina Lady Pirates forward Amiya Joyner (23) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

No. 21 Cal vs. No. 3 Notre Dame, 2 p.m. ET, ACC Network

Miami vs. No. 10 Duke, 2 p.m. ET, ACC Extra

No. 13 North Carolina vs. Clemson, 2 p.m. ET, ACC Extra

No. 14 NC State vs. No. 22 Florida State, 2 p.m. ET, The CW Network

No. 17 Georgia Tech vs. Boston College, 2 p.m. ET, ACC Extra

Michigan vs. No. 20 Michigan State, 2 p.m. ET, FS1

No. 23 Alabama vs. Mississippi State, 2 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Richmond vs. Duquesne, 2 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Tulane vs. North Texas, 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU/ESPN+

Murray State vs. Valparaiso, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Belmont vs. UIC, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Marquette vs. Butler, 2 p.m. ET, FloHoops

DePaul vs. Georgetown, 2 p.m. ET, FloHoops

Wake Forest vs. Syracuse, 2 p.m. ET, ACC Extra

Delaware vs. Hofstra, 2 p.m. ET, FloHoops

Northeastern vs. Charleston, 2 p.m. ET, FloHoops

Campbell vs. North Carolina A&T, 2 p.m. ET, FloHoops

Penn State vs. Northwestern, 2 p.m. ET, B1G+

William & Mary vs. Hampton, 2 p.m. ET, FloHoops

Colgate vs. Loyola Maryland, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Evansville vs. Missouri State, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Bradley vs. Drake, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Pitt vs. SMU, 3 p.m. ET, ACC Extra

Indiana vs. Minnesota, 3 p.m. ET, B1G+

No. 1 UCLA vs. Oregon, 4 p.m. ET, B1G+

No. 19 Tennessee vs. No. 6 LSU, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

No. 16 Maryland vs. Washington, 4 p.m. ET, B1G+

Illinois vs. Wisconsin, 4 p.m. ET, B1G+

Missouri vs. Texas A&M, 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network

More Super Bowl!

The best 2025 Super Bowl anytime TD scorer bets for the Eagles and Chiefs

What time does the 2025 Super Bowl kick off?

Why the Chiefs wear an 'A' patch on their Super Bowl uniforms, explained

This article originally appeared on For The Win: 5 sports to watch before the Super Bowl, including a lot of women's college hoops