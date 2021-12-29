5 Sneaker Trends to Watch for in 2022

For sneakerheads, 2021 was the year of collaborations, the Dunk Low and the return of avant-garde designs. The most notable sneaker drops of the last 12 months relied heavily on storytelling, premium fabrications and even customizable elements. Looking ahead to 2022, footwear enthusiasts can expect a few of 2021’s burgeoning trends to continue to grow.

Read on for five sneaker trends we'll be watching for in the new year.

Vintage-Inspired Shoes

2021 saw more than its fair share of vintage-inspired kicks. From distressed fabrics to yellowed soles, the worn-in look inspired a Nike Dunk Low, adidas NMD_R1 and an Air Force 1 Mid Sculpt among other models. The aged aesthetic most notably appeared on Virgil Abloh's OFF-WHITE ™ x Air Jordan 2, which features a "crumbled" midsole.

Unexpected Materials

From faux fur Air Force 1s to crushed velvet Dunk Lows, sneaker brands are looking beyond typical leather construction. Expect to see the needle being pushed even further in 2022, with releases following in the footsteps of the bejeweled Swarovski AF1 and the cork-infused UNION LOS ANGELES x Nike Cortez.

Transparency

Transparent fabrications took over 2021, taking center stage on the CLOT x sacai x Nike LD Waffle, Supreme’s Nike Air Max 96 and adidas’ see-through Superstar. We expect to see this trend continue into 2022, appearing on lifestyle and retro models alike.

Platform Soles

If releases like the Nike Dunk Rebel and the Jordan LV8D are any indication, we can expect larger than life soles to be one of 2022’s biggest sneaker trends. Blurring the line between style and sport, these sky-high kicks are the perfect accompaniment to fashion from the early aughts.

Patent Leather

Glossy leather covered the Air Jordan 1 “Bred Patent,” Hajime Sorayama x BAPE’s metallic silver SK8 STA and the AJ1 “Bubblegum.” Judging by the popularity of the aforementioned models, luxe iterations of classic sneakers are almost certainly dropping in 2022.