5 small bedroom organisation hacks to banish clutter for good

Do you dream of a relaxing and well-kept bedroom, but are faced with the reality of clutter creeping into every space? We feel your pain. Small bedrooms are susceptible to feeling overwhelmed with 'stuff'. This is even more true now that bedrooms frequently double as home offices, with desks taking up valuable floor and storage space.

Clutter, especially in small bedrooms, raises our stress levels and makes it impossible to relax. On the flip side, a tidy and organised space increases your ability to focus, reduces stress and means your home is easier to keep clean. Plus, in all honesty, it looks better too.

If you're ready to overhaul your bedroom, you've come to the right place. We've rounded up five top tips for creating a well-kept and organised bedroom.

How to organise a small bedroom:

Utilise the space under your bed Try a daily 5-minute reset Move furniture to create a balanced space Keep a clear bedside table Invest in new furniture and storage solutions

Utilise the space under your bed

If you're looking to create a more balanced and clutter-free bedroom, it's important to use every inch of the space to maximum effect and get savvy with storage. That means not only utilising obvious storage choices like wardrobes and dressers but also less obvious choices – such as under the bed.

Loaf

Your bed is often the largest piece of bedroom furniture, with double beds taking up around 6ft in length and 5ft in width of floor space. By investing in storage boxes you can use up the entirety of that space, and it's the perfect place to store bed linen, as well as clothing that is only worn seasonally.



Jonathan Warren, director and bed specialist at Time4Sleep , explains your other options: 'If you're not keen on exposed storage boxes underneath a bed, a storage bed or ottoman bed is a great option, providing you with a hidden storage space that's effectively the same size as your bed.

'You can make the most of the space by investing in vacuum storage bags and a label maker to pack in as much as possible whilst staying organised.'

Try a daily five-minute reset

There are never enough hours in the day, it's just a fact. But what if we told you that staying organised doesn't take hours, but just five minutes a day? By dedicating just a small amount of time daily to staying on top of your bedroom organisation, you save yourself hours of deep cleaning and reorganising.

Photography: Polly Wreford / Styling: Jen Haslam / Production: Sarah Keady

‘A reset a day keeps the floordrobe away! Each morning after you have got yourself up and ready for the day, be sure to make your bed and reset your bedroom by putting anything away that's out of place,' say Ingrid Jansen and Lesley Spellman of The Declutter Hub Podcast . Making a daily reset part of your daily routine means you'll start to tidy up without even thinking about it.

We recommend that before going to bed, you should first remove anything that doesn’t belong in your bedroom (mugs, dirty laundry, rubbish etc), then put everything that does belong there back in its rightful place (clothes on hangers, books on shelves and jewellery in a trinket tray). If you're feeling extra organised, a quick wipe of any surfaces helps to keep the space looking and feeling fresh and clean.

Move furniture to create a balanced space

Look at your bedroom and ask yourself: is the room arranged to utilise the lightest, brightest spot possible? Is there adequate empty space, both on the floor and on the walls to make the room feel airy?

Kate Windleton, a feng shui enthusiast and relocation manager at Strong Move , explains how organising your room can aid in creating balance: 'You'll need space on both sides of the bed for a nightstand to ensure symmetry in the room. I would also advise having a headboard – for they help represent stability.'



Consider the practicalities of the room, making sure it's easy to move around and doesn't feel too enclosed. You may want to consider replacing bulky furniture with more streamlined options, especially those more fitting with your current storage needs.

Keep a clear bedside table

Photography: Simon Bevan, Styling: Jennifer Haslam, Direction: Sarah Keady

We're all guilty of turning our bedside table into the home for anything and everything. From used mugs to phone chargers and piles of magazines, the bedside table quickly becomes the place for everything that doesn't have a place.



To keep your bedside clear, stick to the rule that only items that relate to sleep or have a practical purpose should have a place. That can include things like lamps, aromatherapy diffusers and, if needed, a spot for your glasses, too! Say goodbye to everything else.

'Don't make your bedside table a dumping ground,' advise Ingrid and Lesley. 'For a restful night's sleep, have only those things by your bedside that you need to aid sleep. Less clutter means more calm and more sleep.'

Invest in new storage & furniture

It's all well and good knowing that you should tidy everything away, but what if you don’t have anywhere to tidy it away? Without the proper organisational tools to clear clutter, you're setting yourself up to fail.

Sharps

Storage baskets that come in sets are a great option for easy clean-ups because you can throw whatever you need inside and hide it away. You'll have laundry, linen and shoes cleared up in seconds. Furniture with dual purposes is also handy – mirrors with hidden storage, clothing rails that include shoe racks and ottoman beds all kill two birds with one stone.



It's also important to have furniture that realistically fits the size of the room so that nothing is vying for space. This is particularly true in the case of beds.

'You might have managed to squeeze a kingsize bed into your room to enjoy the extra stretch space whilst you sleep but it's likely that this tactic will be visually overcrowding your bedroom,' says Jonathan. 'This will also reduce your storage options and might be forcing you to uncomfortably manoeuvre around your space.

'Having a bed that fits comfortably within the room will allow you to have additional freestanding storage options such as wardrobes and drawers whilst avoiding looking too busy in a space that should ideally be promoting a sense of calm.'

