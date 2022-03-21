These 8 classic Nike Blazers literally go with everything in your closet — as low as $64

Moriba Cummings
·2 min read

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Nike is known for being one of the most reliable and timeless destinations for sneaker releases. From the iconic Air Force 1s to the classic Air Jordan 1s, the brand is widely considered sneaker royalty.

Another one of Nike's most iconic and ageless releases is the Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage sneaker. Like most of the sportswear label's kicks, this particular sneaker features a unisex silhouette that's been in style since the 1970s (yes, the '70s!).

Proving to be the definition of "timeless," year-after-year, the Blazer has been slightly redesigned and improved over time with several color combos and iterations being added to the lineup, making it the perfect option for collectors.

Personally, I've been collecting Nike Blazers for over four years now, with the options listed below standing out as five of my absolute favorites.

Also, what's best about the Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage lineup is that thanks to its sleek and simple silhouette, style and fit, these sneakers can be paired with anything from jeans to a suit and still hold their integrity.

Most iterations come with a white base with the pop of color shown in the iconic Nike swoosh located at the side. For those who prefer a funkier vibe, there are even options that feature more bursts of color.

From classic black and white colorways to louder and more adventurous styles like these white, university blue and gold kicks, it's safe to say that the Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage sneaker is a classic that will never go out of style.

Take a look at five of the best in the lineup below.

1. Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage Sneaker In White And Black, $100

Credit: Nike
Credit: Nike

Buy Now at Nordstrom

Buy Now at Nike

2. Nike Blazer Low '77 Sneaker In White, $85

Credit: Nordstrom
Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now at Nordstrom

3. Nike Blazer Low '77 Sneaker In Black And White, $63.75 - $85

Credit: Nordstrom
Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now at Nordstrom

4. Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage Sneaker In White And Team Red, $75 (Orig. $100)

Credit: Nordstrom
Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now at Nordstrom

5. Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage Sneaker In White, Gym Red, Grey And Phantom, $100- $110

Credit: Nordstrom
Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now at Nordstrom

6. Nike Blazer '77 Jumbo Sneaker In White, University Blue And Gold, $95

Credit: Nordstrom
Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now at Nordstrom

7. Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage Sneaker In White, Peach, Summit White And Pink Oxford, $100

Credit: Nike
Credit: Nike

Buy Now at Nike

8. Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage Sneaker In White And Peach, $100

Credit: Nike
Credit: Nike

Buy Now at Nike

If you enjoyed this story, check out the 'shockingly light' No. 1 best shoe for men with wide feet.

More from In The Know:

This is the No. 1 best mouthwash to completely get rid of bad breath for good

The Tie Bar's new knit polo is the best and most versatile spring menswear essential

The 7 best MacBook Air accessories that you'll actually use every day

This $40 device deep cleans your jewelry and gets rid of any unseen dirt and gunk

The post These 5 sleek and versatile Nike Blazers can be dressed up or down appeared first on In The Know.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tkachuk puts up three points, Calgary Flames hand Vancouver Canucks ugly 5-2 loss

    VANCOUVER — Matthew Tkachuk put up three points as the Calgary Flames trounced the Canucks 5-2 in Vancouver on Saturday. Tkachuk had a goal and two assists while Rasmus Andersson added one of each. Noah Hanifin, Elias Lindholm and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames (38-16-8). The Canucks (30-26-7) replied with goals from Matthew Highmore and Brock Boeser. Dan Vladar made 23 saves for a Flames team that lost 1-0 in overtime to the Buffalo Sabres in Calgary on Friday. Despite playing its s

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Hurricanes' Niederreiter suspended 1 game for slashing

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter has been suspended for one game by the NHL for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby during Friday night's game. The incident occurred at 13:43 of the first period. Niederreiter was assessed a minor penalty for slashing. The Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division, lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Capitals in the opening game of a four-game homestand. Niederreiter will miss Sunday's game against the New York Ra

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Mikaël Kingsbury downs rival Horishima in dual moguls for World Cup season title

    Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikaël Kingsbury completed his spectacular season Saturday with a victory in dual moguls, one day after taking the single moguls event in Megève, France. Facing good friend and rival Ikuma Horishima in the final, Kingsbury scored a decisive victory after Horishima lost his balance on the second jump. Kingsbury, who hails from Deux-Montagnes, Que., added Crystal Globes in dual moguls and overall moguls as World Cup season champion after securing his spot atop the mo

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • Overwatch beta 2 is coming!

    Overwatch's beta 2 testing is coming in late April and will be open to the public to sign up and test out.

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Canadiens credit St. Louis' mentality for renewed desire to win hockey games

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the