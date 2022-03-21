These 8 classic Nike Blazers literally go with everything in your closet — as low as $64

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Nike is known for being one of the most reliable and timeless destinations for sneaker releases. From the iconic Air Force 1s to the classic Air Jordan 1s, the brand is widely considered sneaker royalty.

Another one of Nike's most iconic and ageless releases is the Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage sneaker. Like most of the sportswear label's kicks, this particular sneaker features a unisex silhouette that's been in style since the 1970s (yes, the '70s!).

Proving to be the definition of "timeless," year-after-year, the Blazer has been slightly redesigned and improved over time with several color combos and iterations being added to the lineup, making it the perfect option for collectors.

Personally, I've been collecting Nike Blazers for over four years now, with the options listed below standing out as five of my absolute favorites.

Also, what's best about the Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage lineup is that thanks to its sleek and simple silhouette, style and fit, these sneakers can be paired with anything from jeans to a suit and still hold their integrity.

Most iterations come with a white base with the pop of color shown in the iconic Nike swoosh located at the side. For those who prefer a funkier vibe, there are even options that feature more bursts of color.

From classic black and white colorways to louder and more adventurous styles like these white, university blue and gold kicks, it's safe to say that the Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage sneaker is a classic that will never go out of style.

Take a look at five of the best in the lineup below.

