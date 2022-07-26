5 sleek and sexy ribbed tank tops to wear with everything this summer

This article is brought to you by SKIMS and created by In The Know’s commerce team. If you decide to purchase products through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Everyone knows dresses and sandals are summer wardrobe staples. But this year, so is a sleek and sexy ribbed tank top. This fitted, textured top is a go-to when you want to wear jeans, denim shorts or a midi skirt because it’s the perfect complement. It looks polished and chic but doesn’t detract from other pieces you’re wearing.

If you have lots of tank tops in your closet, but they’re all loose and flowy, get your credit card out now and treat yourself to one (or a few) of the best ribbed tank tops below. Price starts at just $15, they’re all available in flattering neutral hues, and you can be sure you’ll wear them a ton this summer. Place your order ASAP so you can start rocking your cute new ribbed tank right away.

Shoppers rave about this SKIMS Cotton Rib Tank. It’s so popular that lots of sizes and colors are already sold out, so get your hands on one while you still can.

If you’re looking for fun color options, check out this Sanctuary Rib Tank. In addition to off-white, you can grab it in pink, orange and yellow.

At just $15, you can afford to buy a few of these BP. Cool Rib Tanks to have in your outfit rotation.

In addition to classic black, white and grey, this Nordstrom Everyday Rib Tank is also available in two different striped options.

Not afraid to splurge? This AMO Long Rib Tank is pricey, but it’s very well-made and worth the investment.

