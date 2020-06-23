5 simple tricks to help you sleep in the heat

Photo credit: Getty Images

We welcome the sun and the beauty that comes with it – the lush, green garden; the bright, beautiful mornings; and the upbeat buzz it brings to everyone we pass on the street.

But, there's one thing us Brits just aren't used to and that's trying to get to sleep on these humid nights. So, to make sure you get the rest you need during a heatwave, follow our guide on how to get to sleep in the heat…





1. Keep your room cool

The optimum bedroom temperature for sleep is 16 to 18 degrees so, depending on what direction your bedroom faces, take steps to prevent it heating up during the day. Close curtains and blinds if you get the sun blazing through the window in the late afternoon or evening.

Bedrooms on the north-west side of the house are the coolest. You can also try a fan or dehumidifier.

Tip: Place a bowl of ice in front of the fan and it will circulate a cool mist around the room.

2. Cool down before bed

On a warm evening, try to avoid doing anything strenuous in the hour before you intend to go to sleep to avoid raising your body temperature further. Ironically, taking a warm shower before bed can actually help you to cool off as you dry.

Tip: Running your wrists and feet under cold water for a few seconds before bed is another good way to cool your blood circulation instantly.

3. Keep your bed cool

Swap your winter duvet for a sheet and ensure your pyjamas are cotton. You can also try putting your pillow case in the freezer for a few minutes before you go to bed (assuming it's clean, of course).

Tip: Why not put your hot water bottle in the freezer too and create an icepack? (Just make sure you check the products' labels first.)

4. Cool your mind

Run a damp flannel under cold water and drain it thoroughly. Place it on your forehead as you drift off and, however warm other areas might feel, keep your entire focus on the cool sensation on your forehead.

This mindful form of simple mediation will help your mind switch off, too. Remember that the more frustrated you get with the heat, the hotter you'll feel and the worse you'll sleep.

5. Prepare your stomach

Eating smaller, more regular meals on hot days helps the body digest food more efficiently throughout the day. Eating a large meal later in the evening can keep the body awake as it tries to process it.

And remember...

These warm evenings can lead to increased sweating during the night so ensure you drink plenty of water in the morning to replenish your liquids.

Sweet dreams, everyone!

