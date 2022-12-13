5 Significant Tax Year 2022 Changes Coming to Forms 1099, W-2, and 1095

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2022 / Starting in January 2023, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Social Security Administration (SSA) will implement several significant changes to how they process both electronic and paper tax forms 1099, W-2, and 1095.

Affordable Care Act forms 1095-B and 1095-C will now have an automatic 30-day extension applied for furnishing recipient copies. Industry experts expect this change to be permanent starting in 2023.

The state of Rhode Island is also permanently extending its furnishing deadline for 1095 forms to March 2 nd and its state filing deadline to March 31 st .

Form W-2 hasn't changed significantly in Tax Year 2022, but the underlying filing system has received a complete overhaul. The Social Security Administration has stated that it will no longer allow scripting and screen scraping for submitting EFW2 files and filers must instead switch to a more complicated API. This may require filers to look for W-2 filing software alternatives given the short lead up to the deadline.

For 1099 forms, the IRS has released an updated form layout that now includes "FATCA filing requirement" as a numbered box. According to Ken Ham, Founder of tax software company BoomTax, "This will affect the physical and electronic layout of 1099 files. As a result, many software providers and filers may have trouble adjusting their systems to meet the Jan 31 st deadline." This change will affect forms 1099-MISC and 1099-DIV. Forms 1099-INT will retain its original format and Form 1099-NEC does not have a FATCA filing requirement box.

In a break from previous years, the IRS has also released new versions of the 1099 forms where filers can write in the last 2 digits of the tax year.

