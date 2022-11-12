These 5 side-hustles could help bolster your finances before a likely downturn in 2023

Jaime Ibanez made $135,000 revenue last year operating 40 vending machines. Jaime Ibanez/YouTube

Most economists believe the US will fall into recession in 2023.

Side-hustles could help bolster your finances ahead of a likely downturn.

Entrepreneurs told Insider about their vending machine, laundromat, and Poshmark side-hustles.

A downturn is on the horizon, with economists broadly agreeing the US will enter a recession in 2023. Which means it's time to get serious about money matters.

Having an emergency fund and getting a side-hustle in place are among the best ways to prepare for a downturn, personal finance experts told Insider.

Here are five tried-and-tested side-hustles that could help you bolster your finances.

Vending machines

Jaime Ibanez. Jaime Ibanez.

Vending machines have emerged as a popular side-hustle given their appeal as a passive income source. The business has a fairly steep entry cost but once up and running, vending machines require minimal time commitment other than refilling.

Jamie Ibanez, 22, told Insider he was able to make $135,000 in revenue last year operating 40 vending machines across Dallas, Texas. He made another $100,000 in revenue running a YouTube channel linked to his vending machines business.

Marcus Gram started his vending machine business in 2018 with $10,000 in savings. His 18 machines, split across four states, booked him more than $300,000 in revenue last year.

Affiliate marketing

Christine Luna. Christine Luna

Affiliate marketing involves companies paying websites for revenue generated by marketing from affiliated websites. These websites need writers to create marketing content, and writers receive a cut of referral income.

Christine Luna, a full-time carer for her four children, began writing blog posts for gift guides for childrens' toys in 2020, offering her services for $30 per article. She was able to bank $14,000 a year for a job that took just 10 hours a week.

"Is it the most exciting piece of writing you'll ever do? Probably not," Luna said. "And that is why so many websites will pay freelancers to write them."

Renting your car

The Veiga family. Daniel Veiga

If you own a car, you know how expensive it can be to run. Indeed, personal finance experts say reducing car costs is key to stabilizing your outgoings, and should be among the first things to address ahead of a looming downturn, by downsizing your vehicle and if possible, reducing your fleet to one.

You could also rent out your cars when you know you don't need them, using platforms like Turo.

Daniel Veiga used Turo to rent out his spare 2022 GMC Yukon SUV for $140 a day. This generated $2,192 in its first few weeks on the site, so Veiga put the rest of his cars on there — and bought more to keep up with demand.

Reselling clothes

Ashley Peek. Ashley Peek

Selling old clothes through sites like Depop, Thredup, and Poshmark can provide easy income from unwanted items. For some, it's gone on to become a six-figure side-hustle involving sales of exclusive items.

Ashley Peek, who works full-time in health insurance, was able to hold down her job while working 25 hours a week on her Poshmark reselling business. She got more serious about the business when she started buying mid-tier luxury goods in 2019.

Bringing in $133,000 last year, she's now making more from her side hustle than from her nine-to-five.

"I've been lucky in my reselling endeavors, but my consistency in posting is the main reason I've had such luck growing ReCloth Collection," Peek said. "I'm very active on Instagram, adding to my story every day and my feed at least once a week."

Mona Mejia, a 44-year-old mother-of-four, was able to bring in $735,000 last year by selling clothes through social media live streams and brand partnerships.

Owning a laundromat

Carlos Ochoa. Carlos Ochoa

Like vending machines, laundromats have a high cost of entry but can ultimately provide a solid stream of passive income.

Carlos Ochoa spent $65,000 buying a laundromat and another $30,000 renovating the space. He now makes $24,000 a month from the laundromat, with the self-service machines and wash-and-fold services each bringing in $12,000.

A laundromat can be more easily run passively if it's mostly made up of self-service machines, Ochoa said. But, he added, it can be incredibly burdensome to get off the ground.

"If you don't have at least that much money to invest and still have enough to live off until it's profitable, it's not a smart move," he said. "And like I've explained, it's not just collecting quarters. Especially if it has a wash-and-fold component, it's only partly passive income."

