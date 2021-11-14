5 sickeningly funny cartoons about Aaron Rodgers' COVID dissembling

The Week Staff
Editorial Cartoon.
Editorial Cartoon.

Dave Whamond | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Editorial Cartoon.
Editorial Cartoon.

John Cole | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Editorial Cartoon.
Editorial Cartoon.

Phil Hands | Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency

Editorial Cartoon.
Editorial Cartoon.

Steve Benson | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

Editorial Cartoon.
Editorial Cartoon.

Steve Breen | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

You may also like

Boomers use 'woke' more than other generations, hate 'OK boomer,' 'mansplain,' slang survey finds

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell swap late-night shows, promote movies they haven't seen on Fallon and Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel rolls his eyes at the 'QAnon nuts' gathered in Dallas for JFK Jr.'s resurrection, Trump's anointing

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories