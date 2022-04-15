5 ‘show-stopping’ concerts coming to the Western Idaho Fair grandstand this summer

After taking a year off because of the pandemic, the Western Idaho Fair returned last year with a massive bang.

So did Treasure Valley concert fans.

The grandstand shows shattered attendance records. Deprived of live music for what felt like an eternity, Gem Staters flooded Expo Idaho.

Expect another enthusiastic turnout in 2022.

Marking its 125th anniversary, the Western Idaho Fair will return Aug. 19-28 “with a lineup of show-stopping entertainers, competitions and attractions,” it promises.

The ICCU Grandstand concert series will present musical headliners for five straight nights. You won’t need tickets. Shows are free with paid fair admission. (Prices at the end of this article.)

Be aware: Seating is limited and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Gates open at 6 p.m. Music starts at 7:30 p.m. each night.

From country to rock and hip-hop, here’s what’s on the schedule.

Chris Janson

Monday, Aug. 22

Country singer-songwriter Chris Janson blew up in 2015 with his full-length debut album, “Buy Me a Boat.” He’s had several other hits since then, including the relatively recent “Good Vibes” and “Done.” He’s also a proven commodity on stage — and not just because he’s always up for a harmonica solo. Rolling Stone called him a “live legacy in the making.” Janson will release his fourth album, “All In,” on April 29.

Ja Rule & Ashanti

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Rapper-singer Ja Rule was a titanic success in the early 2000s, often pairing up with female vocalists, including Jennifer Lopez and — yep — Ashanti. In 2002, Ashanti’s hits “Foolish” and “What’s Luv?” were at No. 1 and No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time, making her the first woman to do that. (She got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this month.) Fans will go nuts for the vibe the duo creates together with massive hits “Mesmerize” and “Always on Time.” Ja Rule has sold over 30 million albums worldwide; Ashanti over 27 million.

Singer Ashanti, left, and rapper Ja Rule will team up for a night of hip-hop and R&B.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

Wednesday, Aug. 24.

It was a “Heartbreaker” in 2015 when vocalist Pat Benatar and her guitar-shredding husband had to cancel their Boise trip to the Western Idaho Fair. But they came back the next year and rocked. Six years later, they will return to crank out hit after classic-rock hit: “We Belong,” “Invincible,” “Love Is A Battlefield,” “Promises In The Dark,” “We Live For Love” and “Hell Is For Children.” A four-time Grammy winner, Benatar has several other formidable setlist options, too. She’s had 19 songs in the Top 40.

Stone Temple Pilots

Thursday, Aug. 25

First, the good news: Stone Temple Pilots was a powerhouse band of the early and mid-1990s, unleashing a mainstream grunge attack that generated hits “Sex Type Thing,” “Wicked Garden” and the alt-rock radio classic, “Plush.” Now, the obvious news: Troubled lead singer Scott Weiland died in 2015 of an accidental overdose. As long as fans are aware of the situation, everyone should have a blast hearing replacement vocalist Jeff Gutt and STP’s original guitar-and-bass foundation, Dean and Robert DeLeo.

Billy Currington

Friday, Aug. 26

The grandstand concerts start with country, and they’re gonna end with country. Billy Currington can make that happen. His first hit, “Walk a Little Straighter,” shot to the top of the country charts in 2003. He went on to have 10 more No. 1s over the next decade and a half: “Good Directions,” “People Are Crazy,” “That’s How Country Boys Roll,” “Pretty Good at Drinkin’ Beer,” “Let Me Down Easy” “Hey Girl,” “We Are Tonight,” “Don’t It,” “It Don’t Hurt Like It Used To,” and “Do I Make You Wanna.”

Billy Currington will play on the final night.

The Western Idaho Fair happens at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. Advance tickets to the fair are available at idahofair.com for $10 adult, $9 senior 62 and older, $8 child ages 6 to 11. Children 5 and younger get in free. You can also purchase package deals to save money on admission and carnival wristbands.